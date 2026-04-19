The Wellness Company Big Pharma push uses a very expensive network of established paid advertisers to raise hope in people with Cancer and other ailments.

Here is the well known Registered Trademark Peter A McCullough on Breitbart in a paid advertisement on 15 April 2026.

The headline says Ivermectin, but the advertisement was actually for the high dose dewormer Mebendazole mixed with low dose Ivermectin.

Note at top left “twcpcontent” that shows payment of lots of US$$$$ was done in advance plus the prominent sponsorship statement.

Worse than using a deadly drug in unregistered “trials” Mebendazole has been proposed by some Pill Popping pushers as a “prophylactic” for those who have no Cancer.

I keep a running tally of Mebendazole and some other “Protocol” Big Pharma drug Deaths and injuries.

Ovarian Cancers Don’t stop Growing

A 2020 paper, locked behind a paywall, is often cited on the basis of its abstract that hides the ugly truth.

Read on if interested in the science of repurposed drug failure that Big Pharma would not like to discuss.