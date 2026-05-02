Mebendazole was identified as a Teratogen 50 years ago by researchers in France, but I have not found a copy of the high impact paper by Delatour & Richard online.

Please let me know if you have a copy.

But I did find a delightful free downloadable paper by British Chemical Warfare specialists who studied intergenerational effects and used the count of Kinky Tails as a measure of dose cause and effect. They cite Delatour & Richard 1976.

Here is Figure 1 from Porton Down.

The use of mebendazole-treated diet (60 ppm) effectively controlled Hymenolepis nana and Aspiculuris tetraptera in a large Mouse breeding colony. In a 3 generation pilot study using a medicated diet, there was some reduction in litter size and in female growth rate and an overall 2· 07% incidence of Kinky Tails in the offspring. When the whole mouse colony was fed Mebendazole-treated diet, a high incidence of Kinky Tails (maximum 46% of weaned offspring) occurred.

This study was interesting because the Mice were given acidified drinking water (0.024% HCl, pH 2.5-3.0) which would have increased the bioavailability of the Mebendazole.

Mebendazole causes genetic damage by the process of Aneuploidy that has been studied in sperm and ova.

A 2008 paper found missing or deformed limbs in offspring of Sheep dosed wth Mebendazole.

Human Mebendazole Birth Defects

Proponents of “Off-label” use of the dewormer drug tend not cite inconvenient research, especially the numerous FAERS reports of effects of Human Foetus exposures.

As I previously listed, these include the Fatal effects - Abortions, Spontaneous Abortions, Stillbirth.

Then look at the Birth Defects in surviving Foetuses:

Anal Atresia, Atrioventricular Septal Defect, Club Foot (Talipes), Cleft Palate, Congenital Aplasia, Congenital Genital Malformation, Congenital Genitourinary Abnormality, Congenital Hand Malformation, Congenital Heart Valve Disorder, Congenital Hydrocephalus, Congenital Hydronephrosis, Congenital Joint Malformation, Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder, Congenital Musculoskeletal Disorder Of Limbs, Congenital Nail Disorder, Foetal Growth Restriction, Foetal Megacystis, Haemangioma Congenital, Hypospadias, Intellectual Disability, Macrocephaly, Multiple Congenital Abnormalties, Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Trisomy 21, Ventricular Septal Defect.

More mentions of Mebendazole

The small amounts of poorly soluble Mebendazole obviously reach the gonads, but Human studies did not show the individual organ distribution.

An Australian study published inn 2005 in collaboraton with China, France and UK looked at a case of Mental Disability in a Child following long-term intrauterine exposure to Mebendazole (MBZ).

We believe this case represents the first Human case of Teratogenicity associated with MBZ used in the first and second trimester of pregnancy.

They might not have accessed FAERS.

Flubendazole, the p-Fluoroderivative of Mebendazole, was shown to be a Teratogen in Rats 1987. Compare with the list of Human Birth Defects above for Mebendazole.

Abstract Flubendazole, the p-fluoroderivative of Mebendazole, was suspended in deionized water, and administered by gavage once daily to pregnant Rats on days 8 through 15 of pregnancy at 0 (control), 2.5, 10, 40 or 160 mg/kg. Fetuses were removed on day 21 of pregnancy by caesarian section, and examined by routine teratological methods. The highest dose (160 mg/kg) was embryocidal and resulted in a significant increase in the fetal resorption rate. There was a dose-dependent decrease in fetal body weights which was significant at 40 mg/kg or more. The 40 and 160 mg/kg doses induced significant fetal (gross, skeletal and internal) malformations. A variety of gross malformations occurred, i.e. Encephalocele, Cranial Meningocele, Omphalocele, Ectrodactyly, Club Foot, Defects in Tail, Anal Atresia, Shortened Backbone and Spina bifida occulta. The skeletal malformations mainly affected the vertebrae and ribs. The most frequently observed internal malformation was Hydrocephaly, followed by Anophthalmia and/or Microphthalmia.

Similar to Mebendazole, administration of Flubendazole in Olive Oil to Rats increased Embryolethality, Resorption and Foetuses with “gross, skeletal, or internal anomalies”.

A recent paper reported synergistic effects of Mebendazole with Docetaxel injected in Untargeted Liposomes causing Aneuploidy.

Mechanistically, combined Docetaxel and Mebendazole reduced microtubule assembly and drastically impaired microtubule dynamics, resulting in aberrant cell division with frequent formation of multipolar spindles, aneuploid daughter cells or arrest in prometaphase.

This Prostate Cancer study in male immunodeficient BALB/c Mice used the aggressive and supertoxic solvent DMSO to dissolve the Mebendazole.

Here is part of their Figure 6 showing the days of progression-free survival with different treatments.