Thanks again to ABC for highlighting more dangerous and potentally lethal junk being used by people with more money than sense.

Rachel Carbonel reports on Melanotan.

Also in recent days ABC Media watch Linton Besser reported on peptide modified athlete freaks. Note reference to Peter Thiel.

Peptides are dangerous as I mentioned recently with thousands of Deaths from AstraZeneca peptide Zoladex.

Melanotan Harms

I did a quick dive into Melanotan, and its receptor Melanocortin 4 receptor MCR4.

Finding thousands of peer-reviewed papers, I narrow the task to 30+ papers linking Endotoxin MCR4 interactions for diseases including Alcoholism, Anorexia, Cancers, Depression, Diabetes, Fever, Memory Loss, Multiple Organ Failure, Muscle Wasting, Obesity and Thyroid damage.

Starting with a brief outline. Subscribers are welcome to let me know their favourite Melanotan papers.