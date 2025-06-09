McCullough clan Endotoxin Experts
Family names, especially of Celtic origin are very interesting.
A genealogical goldmine. Sometimes made difficult by lack of given names on papers.
There are numerous Coats of Arms, but no current Chief of the Clan.
Picture Credit Czar Brodie on Wikipedia
The Coat of Arms looks to me to have Catholic origin, although I guess it split into Protestant factions before migration to lands including America.
Google AI inserts its assessment into a search:
Clan MacCulloch, also spelled McCulloch or McCullough, is a Lowland Scottish clan with origins in Galloway, Scotland
Join me in a voyage of McCullough Endotoxin Science discovery that leads to virologists and Jab developers around the globe.
Please let me know if you find anything not listed.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.