Meet Principal Deputy Director, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Just received direct email John Gilmore who also sits on the RFK Jr. Appointed Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee and a Substack from Aaron Siri inviting the You and the World to tune in to the 8 Hour meeting via this link.

Aluminium Neurotoxicity expert Christopher Exley is not happy with the committee membership as he posted in his Substack, but I will have a close look because a number of them have scientific expertise that might eventually prove useful.

I am starting with expert in Endotoxin, Cytokine Storm, “adjuvants” including Aluminium, Viruses and Lethal Bacteria Matthew J. Memoli.

I have mentioned Matthew J. Memoli before because he has interesting co-authors including Fauci’s friend Jeff Taubenberger.

The Autism Committee has female representatives from Donald Trump’s Department of War. Interesting because Pete Hegseth recently made Flu Jabs for US Military “Voluntary”.

Four of Memoli’s publications are quoted in The US Government summary of Bioweapons in its “Confidence Building” submission to the UN in 2019.

Hope you find my delve into Matthew J Memoli interesting.