174,121 South Australians, 13.2% of enrolled voters, applied for Postal votes, which is a small decline in postal voting. There will be the usual delay in counting postals.

Main interest is the massive numbers getting out in person to vote early.

Former ABC TV chief election reporter Antony Green has a very interesting personal blog with this chart of prepoll votes cast in person to Wednesday night, compared with the 2022 election.

By the end of early voting on Wednesday 18 March, there had been 274,735 early votes cast compared to a final tally of 212,466 in 2022. 20.9% of enrolled voters have already voted at EVCs with two days of early voting to come, compared to a final tally of 16.8% in 2023. The number of early voting centres (EVCs) have been increased from 22 in 2018 to 37 in 2022 and 59 in 2026.

One Nation Splits Preferences to Labor and Libs

The One Nation How-to-Vote cards show a “1” next to their candidate with instructions in small print to fill in all squares after that to make a formal vote, but reports from polling places say many voters are likely to have voted by filling in only one square.

Antony Green says:

COMMENT: Because they are saying they have made no preference deals and are making no recommendation. I know what has been registered which includes a statement about filling in all the squares, but One Nation are using smaller text to say that than others who do not recommend preferences. It will be interesting to know whether One Nation ends up with a high rate of ‘1’ only votes. South Australia has a special ‘savings’ provision to keep ballot papers with incomplete preferences in the count. The vote is allocated preferences from a registered ticket. One Nation has chosen to lodge split preferences between Labor and Liberal, tickets where 50% of preferences go to each party, though there are some tickets where an Independent benefits. So if people just vote ‘1’, they will count but preferences between the major parties will be split.

This loss of votes by transfer to Labor and Libs might upset Gina Rinehart who is pumping huge money into One Nation.

Does anyone know what is in the Coles paper bags?

Check out the Guardian article on the multiple Rinehart companies used to pump the dollars to Pauline Hanson One Nation candidates.