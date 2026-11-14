Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

If we all refuse to self check out, I wonder if they would start opening cash registers again. We did try at Walmart this week! Someone reported another chain here in the US that was going to close, but thankfully, most of the stores will stay.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.