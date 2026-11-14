As readers know Fiona is one of my favourite public servants.
Triggered by inability to pay rent for its stores, 19 outlets will close after the Christmas sales unless an investor decides the brand is worthy of rescue.
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Thousands will be terminated.
More from Fiona.1
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Fiona Willan 12 November 2026. David Jones’s descendants hope for a revival as retailer prepares to close half its stores. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-11-12/family-behind-david-jones-on-retailers-past-present-and-future/107368876
If we all refuse to self check out, I wonder if they would start opening cash registers again. We did try at Walmart this week! Someone reported another chain here in the US that was going to close, but thankfully, most of the stores will stay.