John R Mascola has 663 papers listed on PubMed if you would like to delve.

He was Director of the Vaccine Research Center, NIAID, NIH until 2022.

The former US public servant now works at ModeX Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Anthony Fauci introduces John as the invited speaker for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases annual Kinyoun lecture in December 2016. The talk focused on the challenges of developing effective vaccines against viruses such as HIV, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus as well as the use of structural information about viral proteins and antibodies in vaccine design.

ModeX Therapeutics with HQ in Weston Massachusetts, is a wholly-owned subsidary of OPKO Health Inc. with HQ in Miami Florida that has partnerships with BARDA, Merck, Pfizer.

Subscribers will recall that Fauci has 50 years of Endotoxin Human experimental Jabbing experience and perhaps his most important contribution was showing that Endotoxin induces Human Immunodefiency Virus (HIV) replication.

I have covered some of John R Mascola GMO Virus work, with co-authors weaponizing Dengue Virus with Pfizer funding in the Ralph Baric Lab.

Mascola and Baric deleted reference to Endotoxin contamination in mRNA.

Some of Mascola’s co-authors developing the Moderna Jab reported elevated Endotoxin in the blood of Covid19 Bioweapon victims.

John R Mascola is fully aware that Miscarriages due to Jab Induced Birth Defects are a risk, and he works with experts. For example, he and colleagues worked on Chimpanzee Adenovirus type 3-vectored Marburg virus (cAd3-Marburg) Jab.

More about the Mechanism.

John R Mascola deliberately induced Severe Fever with US Defense Department funding using Endotoxin Lipid A embedded in LNPs and more recently attached to toxic Iron Protein (Ferritin) Nanoparticles.

He excluded Women who were, or might become, Pregnant.

Sayer Ji is asking Questions, hoping to get answers.

Now read on to see a Mascola family member who actually measured Endotoxin contamination and issued a warning that current “limits” are way above the level that causes Foetus threatening Fever in the mother.