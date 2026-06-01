Thanks once again to Jessica Rose for pointing to another review paper by Bellavite, Di Fede et al. in a special edition of the Vaccines journal on Mechanisms of Inflammation in Long-COVID/Post-COVID-Vaccination Syndrome published on 16 April 2026, less than a month after submission.

In contrast to another paper by Jab developers at Yale I discussed recently, this one is available for free download as a pdf with a zip file Appendix. It has 224 references.

As readers know, thousands of Human Genes are dysregulated by Endotoxin and its Lipid A, patented as preferred “adjuvant” in Pfizer Jabs.

Bellavite et al. focus on Renin–Angiotensin System (RAS), involving ACE2 receptor, antibodies and interactions leading to “Asthenia, Headache, Skin Edema and Bruising, Cardiovascular alterations, and Neurovegetative manifestations”.

They mention MAS1.

MAS1

MAS proto-oncogene, also known as MAS1 proto-oncogene, G protein-coupled receptor (MRGA, MAS, MGRA) is a protein encoded by MAS1 gene.

Let’s start at the US Government Comparative Toxicogenomics Database that I accessed today.

Please click to expand to see the numerous synonyms.

You will note that Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) is in the Top Interacting Chemicals, just under Angiotensin 1-7.

The US National Library of Medicine updated its page on MAS1 on 19 May 2026.

Summary This gene encodes a class I seven-transmembrane G-protein-coupled receptor. The encoded protein is a receptor for Angiotensin-(1-7) and preferentially couples to the Gq protein, activating the phospholipase C signaling pathway. The encoded protein may play a role in multiple processes including hypotension, smooth muscle relaxation and cardioprotection by mediating the effects of angiotensin-(1-7).

They list 85 interacting genes.

Bellavite et al Review Paper

The paper abstract:

One of the most critical aspects of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome (PACS) and Post-acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is the presence of autoantibodies. These autoantibodies are directed against various receptors in the autonomic and cardiovascular systems, including those targeting proteins of the Renin–Angiotensin System (RAS). The RAS plays a central role in regulating vascular homeostasis, inflammation, and endothelial function. During SARS-CoV-2 infection, the interaction of the spike (S) protein with angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) can alter the balance of the RAS, favoring an imbalance towards the ACE/Angiotensin II/AT1R axis, known for its pro-inflammatory, pro-thrombotic, and vasoconstrictive properties. Similar pathological mechanisms also come into play in response to vaccinations that use the S protein as an antigen. Studies conducted by other groups and us on patients with PACS and PACVS have revealed the presence of autoantibodies directed against these RAS components and the mechanisms by which these antibodies can worsen the clinical situation. In particular, anti-ACE2, presumably formed by the anti-idiotype network or molecular mimicry, is correlated with PACVS symptoms in many patients. Furthermore, the presence of anti-MAS1 antibodies can reduce the efficiency of the ACE2/Angiotensin-(1–7)/MAS1 axis, which normally acts as a counter-regulator. Considering this evidence, an analysis of RAS molecules and the autoantibodies implicated in reactions to them may be useful for evaluating a state of persistent dysregulation associated with post-vaccination symptoms such as Asthenia, Headache, Skin Edema and Bruising, Cardiovascular alterations, and Neurovegetative manifestations. Finally, we offer insights into diagnosing these multifaceted syndromes and working hypotheses to guide research into possible therapeutic approaches.

Bellavite and coworkers mentioned Endotoxin in passing, but with no depth of understanding or relevant literature.

PubMed has 9,018 papers popping up searching for MAS1.

“MAS1 endotoxin” yields 16 papers.

“MAS1 LPS” 27 papers

“MAS1 Lipopolysaccharide” 39 papers.

I will go hunting for interesting papers. Here are couple to start with.

In pre-Covid China, in 2018 it was reported that the Acute Lung Injury model using Endotoxin could be amelorated by Lipoxin A 4

Abstract Previous studies have reported that lipoxin A4 (LXA4) and the angiotensin I-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), angiotensin-(1-7) [Ang-(1-7)], and its receptor Mas [ACE2-Ang-(1-7)-Mas] axis play important protective roles in acute lung injury (ALI). However, there is still no direct evidence of LXA4-mediated protection via the ACE2-Ang-(1-7)-Mas axis during ALI. This work was performed using an LPS-induced ALI mouse model and the data indicated the following. First, the animal model was established successfully and LXA4 ameliorated LPS-induced ALI. Second, LXA4 could increase the concentration and activity of ACE2 and the levels of Ang-(1-7) and Mas markedly. Third, LXA4 decreased the levels of TNF-α, IL-1β, and reactive oxygen species while increasing IL-10 levels. Fourth, LXA4 inhibited the activation of the NF-κB signal pathway and repressed the degradation of inhibitor of NF-κB, the phosphorylation of NF-κB, and the translocation of NF-κB. Finally, and more importantly, BOC-2 (LXA4 receptor inhibitor), MLN-4760 (ACE2 inhibitor), and A779 (Mas receptor antagonist) were found to reverse all of the effects of LXA4. Our data provide evidence that LXA4 protects the lung from ALI through regulation of the ACE2-Ang-(1-7)-Mas axis.

Note that Qiong-Feng Chen et al. used Endotoxin (LPS) from commercial (Escherichia coli 055:B5), popular in numerous studies.

In 2025 Chinese researchers knocked out MAS1 using GMO Mice to study its role in Acute Liver Injury involving NETosis.

Mas, a newly identified G-protein-coupled receptor, is prevalent in myeloid-derived immune cells and plays a key role in inflammation. This study investigates Mas signaling and Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) in Acute Liver Failure (ALF), aiming to elucidate their mechanisms. Male Mas1-/- and wild-type mice, aged 6-8 weeks, receive intraperitoneally injected with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS)/D-Galactosamine (D-Gal) (L/G) to study NETs formation. Hepatic Mas expression increases in WT-L/G mice, whereas systemic Mas1 knockout significantly reduces L/G-induced NETs and hepatotoxicity. Antibiotics treatment and co-housing (Mas1-/--L/G and WT-L/G mice) experiments show that gut flora influences the disease phenotype in Mas1-/--L/G mice. Fecal metabolite analysis suggests that mice may be protected by reduced deoxycholic acid (DCA) production in Mas1-/- activated hepatic farnesoid X receptor (FXR), suppressing sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P)-dependent NETs. Additionally, Mas1-/- also activates the FXR-S1P-NETs axis in the liver by inhibiting SHP2. Single-cell sequencing shows decreased interaction between endothelial cells and Cldn1+CD177+ senescent neutrophils through Col4a1-CD44. This inhibits S1P-induced Raf signaling pathway activation and NETs formation. Mas signaling significantly impacts NETs formation, highlighting its potential as an anti-inflammatory therapeutic target for ALF.

Please let me know your favourte MAS1 Endotoxin papers.

Further reading

I mentioned ACE2 as the target of the US Bioweapon Virus effort in January 2023.

Even covered it as “Gene of the Day” in February 2026.