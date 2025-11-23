Marine Mammals Killed indirectly by Florfenicol Resistant Infections and Gut Dysbiosis
"Off-Target" victims of antibiotics include Dolphins. Genes associated with Parkinson’s and Huntington’s Diseases found with Florfenicol poisoned Catfish.
Still hunting for Autopsy measurements of Florfenicol in Marine Mammal Brains.1
I came across a case of a Stranded Bottlenose Dolphin that suffered attack by Ampicillin Resistant Bacteria resulting in Pneumonia.2
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Photobacterium damselae subspecies damselae pneumonia in a bottlenose dolphin, eastern Mediterranean Sea. Gross pathologic examination of the dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) showed a scar (oval) at the right side of the chest (A) that might be a sign for a previous wound that initiated the infection (B, C). Four abscesses, 5–10 cm in diameter, filled with purulent fluid and necrotic debris were observed in the right lung of the animal. Hemolytic phenotype of the P. damselae subsp. damselae isolate on sheep blood agar (D) indicates the border of the halo of 1 colony (arrow). A weak hemolytic phenotype was observed after culturing isolate on blood agar plates for 24 h.
In ths case Ampicillin Resistant Bacteria were identified.
As previously mentioned Florfenicol Resistance is an accepted problem in numerous species.
Gut dysbiosis of Catfish has been studied in China.3
Abstract
The sub-therapeutic use of antibiotic use in aquaculture disrupts host-microbiota balance and poses ecological risks, though its chronic effects on benthic species remain poorly understood.
Here we demonstrate that exposing Chinese longsnout catfish (L. longirostris) to Florfenicol at a standard aquaculture dose of 10 mg/kg per day for five days induced severe intestinal dysbiosis and functional impairment.
We observed a significant 43.65 % reduction in microbial gene abundance and a 96.16 % decrease in host mRNA expression, accompanied by a marked 69.11 % increase in host DNA contamination, indicating the collapse of the mucosal barrier and loss of microbial ecological function.
The core microbiota shifted from beneficial Cetobacterium, which produces antioxidant and neuroprotective metabolites, to opportunistic genera such as Clostridium and Acinetobacter.
Metabolically, Florfenicol exposure resulted in a significant 29.3 % suppression of functional pathways and a pronounced 5.8-fold upregulation of electron transport genes including petB and fprB, which is associated with the activation of chronic diseases pathways such as Parkinson’s, Huntington’s and Diabetic Cardiomyopathy.
These pathways all share common mechanisms with mitochondrial dysfunction and ROS metabolism and further trigger chronic pathological changes including intestinal mucosal injury, mitochondrial oxidative stress and cell apoptosis. Additionally, the loss of Cetobacterium impaired the synthesis of key metabolites such as ascorbic acid and lovastatin acid, exacerbating intestinal structural damage and apoptosis.
The transfer risk of antibiotic resistance genes was also significantly elevated.
These findings reveal persistent microbiome dysfunction and heightened chronic disease risks following conventional antibiotic exposure, underscoring the urgency of reevaluating antibiotic usage in sustainable aquaculture.
Danny Morick, Shlomo E Blum, Nadav Davidovich, Ziv Zemah-Shamir, Eyal Bigal, Peleg Itay, Assaf Rokney, Iris Nasie, Noa Feldman, Marcelo Flecker, Mia Roditi-Elasar, Kobi Aharoni, Yotam Zuriel, Natascha Wosnick, Dan Tchernov, Aviad P Scheinin. 2023. Photobacterium damselae subspecies damselae Pneumonia in Dead, Stranded Bottlenose Dolphin, Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Emerg Infect Dis. 29(1):179–183. doi: 10.3201/eid2901.221345. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9796189/
Yang Feng, Senyue Liu, Chengyan Mou, Zhipeng Huang, Zhongmeng Zhao, Han Zhao, Jian Zhou, Qiang Li, Yongqiang Deng. 1 October 2025. Florfenicol-induced gut microbiome dysbiosis triggers chronic disease pathways and intestinal damage in the benthic fish (Leiocassis longirostris). Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety. 304:119139. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0147651325014848