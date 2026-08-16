Marburg is a German town on the river Lahn with a recent population estimate of just 76,000 people. Punching above its weight in Endotoxin science.

It is home to Philipps University, founded in 1527.

Here is a 12 June 2026 video from BioNTech Endotoxin and LNP development centre.

It was a huge shock for the region around Marburg when BioNTech announced it would be closing its site. A total of around 1,860 jobs are to be cut, approximately 540 of them in Marburg. A staff meeting was held in front of the plant today! See what this means for the employees in the video. A report by Sarah Sattarzadeh and Felix Schneider.

Surprisingly only 994 views on this YouTube but I saw it on free-to-air Australian taxpayer funded TV.

Subscribers will recall that Pfizer/BioNTech used 10 different facilities to test for Endotoxin in the Covid19 Process 2 Poojabs. The major GMP-certified biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Marburg was acquired from Novartis in 2020.

Marburg has a Virus named after it.

Kim Dynasty in FDA CBER Bioweapons GeoffPainPhD · February 21, 2025 New subscribers might like to read about the DNA vile vials scandal first, to see why I am interested in the Kim Family name in US GMO Covid19 Bioweapons and “Countermeasures” development. Read full story

Marburg is a very big part of German Wuhan collaboration as previously mentioned.

I also mentioned Marburg Cholera toxin experts worked with USAMRIID at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland.

My good friend Professor Emeritus Hartmut Glossmann received a gift of highly purified Cholera Toxin in 1977 from Dr. Staerk of Behringwerke, Marburg.

Cholera Bioweapon Research, Artificial Intelligence and the Glycocalyx GeoffPainPhD · May 19 One of my friends suggested I take a look at the history of Cholera that is killing people in poor countries through contaminated water, especially during droughts, and in wealthier countries through infected seafood. Read full story

Marburg researchers were working on inhibition of Furin in 2012.

Marburg University should become famous for its Center for Synthetic Microbiology (SYNMIKRO) at their Department of Chemistry. They collaborate with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Pilot Bioproduction Facility, Silver Spring, Maryland, USA.

Searching PubMed for “Marburg Endotoxin” finds 149 papers published since 1978, 14 of which appeared in the last 2 years.

“Marburg Lipopolysaccharide” finds 218 papers.

“Marburg Enterotoxin” finds 25 papers.

“Marburg Lipid A” finds 9 papers on BioNTech/Pfizers patented preferred “adjuvant”

The current Marburg focus includes:

Endotoxin Induced Depression

Endotoxin Induced Hypothermia

Mitochondrial damage by Endotoxin

Blood Clots caused by Endotoxin

Endothelial activation by Endotoxin

Inappropriate Staining and Genomics challenging Gram-based classification

Single Human Cell studies on Endotoxin poisoning via Jabbing

Bone loss and Periodontitis induced by Endotoxin

Drugs to treat Endotoxin Sepsis

New Toxins from E coli that work in synergy with Endotoxin

Clostridium perfringens Enterotoxin as Jab “Adjuvant” targeting your TLR3

Intranasal “vaccines” for Flu, Covid19 or the next Plandemic

Gender differences in Jab Harms

Resistance of Cancer Cells to Radiotherapy caused by Endotoxin

Algae, Cyanobacteria that feed on Viruses infected with other Viruses

Failure of Polymyxin to counteract pathogenic Bacteria

Subscribers are invited to tell us about their favourite Endotoxin articles, Substacks, or patents from Marburg. Some of the most interesting might be published in German or Chinese.