Thanks to Michael Nevradakis and the Defender for the recent article covering the appointment of two more members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Here I will look at Dr Angelina Farella, who interestingly is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) that is currently being sued by Children’s Health Defense and five other plaintiffs.

I remembered Angelina Farella from early days in the US Bioweapon Coronavirus Pandemic, and searched my papers collection.

Found her December 2020 publication with 56 now famous co-authors with Peter A McCullough as lead author and Paul Elias Alexander listed second.

Mandatory At Home Masking

The review paper is very interesting to reread in 2026.

Section 1 reads:

1. Reducing viral spread and contamination A major goal of self-quarantine is control of contagion (Nussbaumer-Streit et al., 2020). While there has been a great emphasis on masking and social distancing in congregate settings, many sources of information suggest the main place of viral transmission occurs in the home (respiratory, contact, oral-fecal) Jefferson et al., 2020; Xu et al., 2020). Masks for all unaffected contacts within the home as well as frequent use of hand sanitizer and hand washing is mandatory in the setting when one or more family members falls ill. Sterilizing surfaces such as countertops, door handles, phones, and other devices is advised. When possible, other close contacts can move out of the house and seek shelter free of SARS-CoV-2. Findings from multiple studies indicate that policies concerning control of the spread SARS-CoV-2 are only partially effective and extension into the home as the most frequent site of viral transfer is reasonable (Hsiang et al., 2020; Xiao et al., 2020).

Covid19 Progression to Death

Their Figure 2 emphasized the consequences of failure to treat those infected with the virus.

Big Pharma Algorithm > Protocol

The paper put forward a treatment protocol, then called algorithm, with many Big Pharma drug options.

Fig. 3. Sequential multidrug treatment algorithm for ambulatory acute COVID-19 like and confirmed COVID-19 illness in patients in selfquarantine. Yr = year, BMI = body mass index, Dz = disease, DM = diabetes mellitus, CVD = cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, HCQ = hydroxychloroquine, IVM = Ivermectin, Mgt = management, Ox = oximetry, reproduced with permission from reference.

Here I will give a brief summary of some of the drugs mentioned in their Fiigure 3.

Bamlanivimab

They saw this as a problem:

Recent expanded use authorization of IV administration of Bamlanivimab is another option available to a limited number of patients, but supplies will be insufficient to treat everyone who meets the broad criteria for the therapy, so availability of oral alternatives remains essential.

US FAERS has 306 Deaths from 5,275 case reports for Bamlanivimab

Casirivimab with or without Imdevimab

US FAERS has 24 Deaths from 495 case reports for Casirimab.

In combination with Imdevimab US FAERS has 137 Deaths from 4,258 case reports.

Favipiravir

US FAERS has 116 Deaths from 583 case reports for Favipiravir.

Dexamethasone

US FAERS has 24,966 Deaths from 139,149 case reports for Generic Dexamethasone.

US FAERS has 23,557 Deaths from 128,837 case reports for Proprietary Dexamethasone.

Prednisone

US FAERS has 28,450 Deaths from 185,662 case reports for Generic Prednisone.

US FAERS has 28,229 Deaths from 183,798 case reports for Proprietary Prednisone.

Apixiban

US FAERS has 28,711 Deaths from 165,981 case reports for Apixiban.

Rivaroxaban

US FAERS has 22,290 Deaths from 148,274 case reports for Rivaroxaban.

Dabigatran

US FAERS has 394 Deaths from 3,280 case reports for Dabigatran.

Edoxaban

US FAERS has 114 Deaths from 1,288 case reports for Edoxaban.

Budesonide

