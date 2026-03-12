Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deep Diver's avatar
Deep Diver
10h

Thanks for the overview! I'm glad OpenVAERS is validating. I am so thankful that VAERS even existed!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GeoffPainPhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture