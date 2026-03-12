Thanks again to Rob for pointing to the article in Epoch Times by one of our favourite reporters Zachary Stieber, that alerted me to the overnight skulduggery by Marty Makary, the US FDA’s commissioner.

The official announcement appeared on the FDA website.

“Consolidating the FDA’s adverse event systems and converting to real-time publication was challenging, but made possible by a highly aggressive schedule,” said Chief AI Officer Jeremy Walsh. “The team executed with perfection and delivered the biggest technical transformation in agency history. This is the new FDA.” Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS now include: FAERS (FDA Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for drugs, biologics, cosmetic products, and color additives.

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for vaccines. Note: The FDA will display VAERS data in AEMS. VAERS is co-managed by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AERS (Adverse Event Reporting System) — two databases containing reports for animal drugs and animal foods. Legacy systems to be replaced by AEMS in May include: MAUDE (Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience) — containing reports for medical devices.

HFCS (Human Foods Complaint System) — containing reports for human foods and dietary supplements .

CTPAE (Center for Tobacco Products Adverse Event Reporting System) — containing reports for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) and other tobacco products.

It will be very interesting to see how Makary manages Pill Popping “Dietary Supplements” Deaths and Harms in May 2026.

Here are snapshots of the new displays today.

Drugs and Biologicals Public Dashboard Still Shows Deaths

The Drugs and Biologicals tab shows 2,899,382 Deaths from 32,815,201 giving an average Death to Report ratio of 8.84%.

But the FDA dirty trick department has Fine Print:

This page displays the number of adverse event reports received by FDA for drugs and therapeutic biologic products by the following Report Types. • Direct Reports are voluntarily submitted directly to FDA through the MedWatch program by consumers and healthcare professionals. • Mandatory Reports are submitted by manufacturers and are categorized as: i. Expedited reports that contain at least one adverse event that is not currently described in the product labeling and for which the patient outcome is serious

This shows how Product Labeling can be used to effectively hide Deaths and Injuries that should be inclded in “Expedited reports”.

Cosmetics Public Dashboard Hides Deaths

Fine print on this tab:

This page displays the number of adverse event reports received by FDA for cosmetic products by the following Report Types: • Expedited Reports are mandatory reports submitted by industry responsible persons as serious adverse event reports (SAERs). The Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) requires industry responsible persons to submit mandatory SAERs to the FDA starting December 29, 2023. • Non-expedited Reports are reports submitted voluntarily by industry responsible persons as non-serious reports starting December 29, 2023

Vaccine Public Dashboard Now Hides Deaths

Makary will make his mark in history with this one!

Compare with data provided by my friend Albert based on VAERS data release to 26 April 2024.

Read Albert’s reaction on X. And his article here on Substack that appeared soon after I launched my say.

And the OpenVAERS Jab Deaths analysis to 29 September 2023 showing how many people died just from the Covid19 Jabs and the day they died.

Read OpenVAERS considered reaction.

Read Robert Malone’s rather uncritical reaction.

Did Makary wait until RFK Jr. went into hospital for shoulder surgery before making this data fraud public?

Of course my post on X will be actively suppressed by Jab developer Elon Musk.