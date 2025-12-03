Recently I reported on the collaboration of Danielle E Anderson with virus GMO experts in Singapore and elsewhere.

I just updated the Human Death Count from Tamiflu as reported to US FAERS and shared it on X.

Currently 3,155 Dead People from a simple search for 3 brands with a Death to Report ratio of 9.68%.

Picture credit.

I came across a free downloadable paper published by Danielle E Anderson and friends in June 2020 where Macaques in Singapore and Ferrets in Australia were infected with Flu Virus strains to see whether Tamiflu would be of any use to stop Shedding.

It has much supporting information for subscribers who want to delve deeply.

Here is the abstract

The neuraminidase (NA) inhibitor (NAI) Oseltamivir (OST), (commonly known as Tamiflu, insert by Geoff) is the most widely used influenza antiviral drug. Several NA amino acid substitutions are reported to reduce viral susceptibility to OST in in vitro assays. However, whether there is a correlation between the level of reduction in susceptibility in vitro and the efficacy of OST against these viruses in vivo is not well understood. In this study, a ferret model was utilised to evaluate OST efficacy against circulating influenza A and B viruses with a range of in vitro generated 50% inhibitory concentrations (IC 50 ) values for OST. OST efficacy against an A(H1N1)pdm09 and an A(H1N1)pdm09 virus with the H275Y substitution in neuraminidase was also tested in the macaque model. The results from this study showed that OST had a significant impact on virological parameters compared to placebo treatment of ferrets infected with wild-type influenza A viruses with normal IC 50 values (~1 nM). However, this efficacy was lower against wild-type influenza B and other viruses with higher IC 50 values. Differing pathogenicity of the viruses made evaluation of clinical parameters difficult, although some effect of OST in reducing clinical signs was observed with influenza A(H1N1) and A(H1N1)pdm09 (H275Y) viruses. Viral titres in macaques were too low to draw conclusive results. Analysis of the ferret data revealed a correlation between IC 50 and OST efficacy in reducing viral shedding but highlighted that the current WHO guidelines/criteria for defining normal, reduced or highly reduced inhibition in influenza B viruses based on in vitro data are not well aligned with the low in vivo OST efficacy observed for both wild-type influenza B viruses and those with reduced OST susceptibility.

Key figures from the paper tell the story in brief.

Fig 1. Viral shedding data from ferrets exposed to different viruses and dosed with either OST or Placebo. The data for all ferrets are shown after standardising to first day of TCID50 positive, as this day varied between different ferrets, and each individual ferret within a group is identified by a separate colour. The variability in first day of viral shedding is summarised in S2 Fig. The bar graphs represent the mean viral titre for all ferrets within the group on each day. The B stands for baseline.

Fig 2. A scatter plot showing the relationship between %ΔAUC (difference between placebo and OST dosed animals) of viral shedding of ferrets and the OST IC50. This graph shows the significant correlation between in vitro OST IC50 and in vivo effect on viral shedding. The regression model reveals the following relationship where y = e4.35–0.03x. The shaded region of the graph is the 95% confidence interval of the line of best fit, calculated by bootstrapping over 2500 iterations.

Note that massively increasing the dosage had negligible effect on new Virus mutants.

Fig 3. Influenza virus titres from nasal washes and tracheal lavages from macaques infected with either H1N1pdm09 or H1N1pdm09 (H275Y) virus and treated with either OST or placebo. Three macaques were allocated per group and artificially infected with 106 TICD50/ml of viral inoculum. No significant differences were observed in viral titre between animals treated with OST compared to those treated with placebo. Panel a) shows viral titre data from nasal washes of animals and b) shows viral tire data from tracheal lavages.

The study was funded by Australian taxpayers as part of WHO collaboration.

Funding: The Melbourne WHO Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research on Influenza is supported by the Australian Government Department of Health. We further acknowledge the NHMRC-A*STAR grant (APP1055793) for supporting this research work. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Macaques Given Toys before Death

Just a couple of highlights.

Cynomolgus macaques were purchased from the SingHealth colony and were free of antibodies against influenza as determined by immunoperoxidase monolayer assay. The animals were group housed until the beginning of the experiment. During the experiment, animals were housed individually to accurately assess clinical signs and disease severity in each animal. Cages were positioned to ensure visual contact with other animals. Toys were provided for enrichment and rotated at least every week. Food was provided ad libitum and fruits offered as treats.

Then how they were certified Dead before Necroscopy:

Starting the day before infection and daily throughout the study, animals were anesthetized by intramuscular injection with ketamine (10 mg/kg) and then intubated to collect throat and nasal swabs and to perform nasal and tracheal lavages. Anaesthesia was maintained with isoflurane as needed. The day before infection, a pill-size temperature sensor was given by pill applicator to record the body temperature every 15 min. If this sensor was excreted during the study, it was reapplied the following morning during anaesthesia. For the infection, three animals per group were infected via the intra-tracheal route with 4x106 TCID 50 /ml. Animals were treated with 3 mg/kg OST (Tamiflu suspension, Roche) or an equal volume of fruit juice orally, starting a day prior to infection and continued for four days after. The macaques were observed daily for activity and clinical signs. Each time the animals were anaesthetized, body temperature was also measured rectally and the weight recorded. Viral titre in the different samples was quantified by the TCID 50 assay, and next generation sequence analysis was carried out on Day 4 tracheal lavage samples, as previously described. At the completion of the experiment, a necropsy was performed on each animal. Anaesthesia was followed by pentobarbital (85mg/kg) overdose through IV catheter. Death was verified and confirmed by an SEMC/NLARF veterinarian prior to necropsy.

Did the Ketamine and Isoflurane affect the results?

What happened to the Ferrets?

Australian ethics committees require euthanasia after experiments are complete.

At the end of the experiment, ferrets were euthanized by administration of anaesthetic by intramuscular injection [50:50 mix of Ilium Xylazil (Xylazine, 20 mg/mL): Ketamine (100 mg/mL)] followed by an overdose of pentobarbitone sodium (Lethabarb, 0.5 mL/kg) (Virbac, Australia). Cardiac bleeds were taken for serological analysis by hemagglutination inhibition assay.

Read more about Tamiflu Autism and other Mental Disorders, its role in rising Transgender cases, how Tamiflu Deaths were wrongly sent to VAERS, and the ongoing Fear Kit Marketing.