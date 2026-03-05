LRRK2 - Gene of the day

I was prompted to start this review by my generous paid subscriber Martha Carlin, who has been investigating Parkinson’s Disease suffered by her husband. She is devoted to trying to find methods of treatment for others.

She is writing a book that covers the Mycoobacteria, including Tuberculosis that can trigger Brain destruction and draws our attention to LRRK2 (Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase 2).

I briefly mentioned LRRK2 in relation to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS).

LRRK2 Literature

Today I found there are 4,010 peer-reviewed papers on PubMed for LRRK2.

The US Comparative Toxicogenomics Database shows the large number of synonyms and top interacting chemicals.

Please click to enlarge and see Manganese chemicals and Endotoxin listed.

As usual I will focus on the LRRK2 papers that involve Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide) including its use to induce diseases linked to the Gene.

Readers will recall that Endotoxin is routinely used to induce Parkinson’s Disease in animal experiments.

It comes from a 2025 paper published by researchers in Spain collaborating with colleagues in USA.

They made human MicroGlia-like cells (hMG) from induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) derived from patients with LRRK2 Parkinson’s Disease causing mutations, gene-corrected isogenic controls, and healthy donors.

The movie shows that hMG were highly motile, actively scanning their microenvironment and extending filopodia to interact with and phagocytose Neuromelanin (NM) particles.

The paper abtract:

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive, incurable neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the loss of Neuromelanin (NM)-containing Dopamine neurons (DAn) in the substantia nigra of the midbrain. Non-neuronal cells are increasingly recognized as contributors to PD. We generated human microglialike cells (hMG) from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from patients with LRRK2 PD-causing mutations, gene-corrected isogenic controls, and healthy donors. While neither genotype induced neurodegeneration in healthy DAn, LRRK2 hMG become hyperreactive to LPS (Endotoxin) stimulation, exhibiting increased cytokine expression, reactive oxygen species, and phagocytosis. When exposed to NM-containing particles, but not α-synuclein fibrils, LRRK2 hMG trigger DAn degeneration, in a process that is prevented by pre-treatment with the immunomodulatory drug Ivermectin. Finally, postmortem analysis of midbrain tissue of LRRK2-PD patients show increased microglia activation around NM-containing neurons, confirming our in vitro findings. Overall, our work highlights NM-activated microglia’s role in PD progression, and provides a model for testing therapeutic targets.

Link to Leaky Gut

A 2026 paper from China shows the role of LRRK2 in relation to Aging and Leaky Gut. The researchers studied a genetic mutation of LRRK2 because Han Chinese are more susceptible to LRRK2 diseases. Note their focus on Endotoxin receptor TLR4.

Abstract Chronic intestinal inflammation is a key precursor to Parkinson’s disease (PD). Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 R1628P variant (LRRK2R1628P) is a risk factor for PD in Asians. However, whether it drives the occurrence of intestinal inflammation remains elusive. Here, we report that LRRK2R1627P (the rat homolog) disrupts intestinal homeostasis during aging and toxin exposure in Rats. Compared with age-matched wild-type rats, aging LRRK2R1627P rats exhibited shortened small intestine, reduced goblet cells, and abnormal epithelial cell junction structures. Mechanistically, these changes were induced by macrophage polarization toward a pro-inflammatory phenotype via TLR4/MyD88/NF-κB pathway, resulting in PD-associated intestinal pathology, including chronic inflammatory, decreased microbial diversity, and increased p-α-synuclein aggregation. LRRK2R1627P also enhanced susceptibility to Lipopolysaccharide-induced intestinal inflammation. Remarkably, TLR4 inhibitor ameliorated the age-related disruption of intestinal homeostasis mediated by LRRK2R1627P. Using the LRRK2R1627P Rats, this study reveals a cascading interplay among genetic susceptibility, age-related internal imbalance, and exogenous toxin exposure in PD pathology. These findings provide critical insights into how the dynamic interplay of multiple risk factors overwhelms the body’s compensatory thresholds, ultimately initiating the pathological process of neurodegeneration.

See my articles on Leaky Gut, measuring Zonulin as a measure of Gut Leakage, Parkinson’s Disease, and proposed sensible treatment, the dangers of Big Pharma Parkinson’s Disease drugs, and warning signs of the disease.

LRRK2 in Eye Disease

A 2015 paper from USA.

Abstract Background: Mutations in LRRK2 are related to certain forms of Parkinson’s disease and, possibly, to the pathogenesis of Crohn’s disease. In both these diseases inflammatory processes participate in the pathogenic process. LRRK2 is expressed in Lymphoid cells and, interestingly, Lrrk2 (-/-) mice were reported to develop more severe experimental colitis than their wild type (WT) controls. Here, we examined the possible involvement of LRRK2 in the pathogenesis of Experimental Autoimmune Uveitis (EAU), an animal model for human uveitis, by testing Lrrk2 (-/-) mice for their capacity to develop this experimental eye disease and related immune responses. Methods: Lrrk2 (-/-) mice and their WT controls (C57Bl/6) were immunized with interphotoreceptor retinoid-binding protein (IRBP) and compared for their development of EAU, delayed type hypersensitivity (DTH) by skin tests, production of cytokines in culture, and expression of interferon (IFN)-γ, interleukin (IL)-17 and FoxP3 by spleen cells, using flow cytometry. Peritoneal macrophages were examined for their production of cytokines/chemokines in culture following stimulation with LPS (Endotoxin) or the oligodeoxynucleotide CpG. The Lrrk2 (-/-) and WT mice were also compared for their response to bovine serum albumin (BSA). Results: The Lrrk2 (-/-) mice developed lower levels of EAU, DTH responses and cytokine production by lymphocytes than did their WT controls. Intracellular expression of IFN-γ and IL-17, by spleen cells, and secretion of cytokines/chemokines by activated peritoneal macrophages of Lrrk2 (-/-) mice trended toward diminished levels, although variabilities were noted. The expression levels of FoxP3 by Lrrk2 (-/-) spleen cells, however, were similar to those seen in WT controls. Consistent with their low response to IRBP, Lrrk2 (-/-) mice responded to BSA less vigorously than their WT controls. Conclusions: Lrrk2 deficiency in mice diminished the development of EAU and the related adaptive immune responses to IRBP as compared to the WT controls.

LRRK2 in Depression

In February 2026, a paper from China.

Abstract As essential components of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB), pericytes have been implicated in various neurological disorders due to their loss or functional impairment. This study aimed to investigate the role and underlying molecular mechanisms of pericyte loss in the pathogenesis of LPS (Endotoxin)-induced depressive-like behaviors. We observed that LPS-induced hippocampal pericyte loss was associated with BBB disruption, neuroinflammation, and depressive-like behaviors. Using mouse hippocampal single-cell RNA sequencing data and human brain vascular pericytes microarray data from the GEO database, we identified differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between the LPS-treated and control groups and performed pathway enrichment analysis. Based on this gene signature, we utilized the Connectivity Map (CMap) database to screen for potential therapeutic compounds and identified Leucine-Rich Repeat Kinase (LRRK) inhibitors as promising candidates for mitigating LPS-induced pericyte dysfunction. Our results demonstrated that LPS-induced activation of LRRK2 triggered the Receptor-Interacting Protein Kinase 1 (RIPK1)-mediated necroptosis pathway and pericyte loss in human brain vascular pericytes (HBVPs). Immunoprecipitation of LRRK2 revealed that LPS treatment significantly increased the interaction between LRRK2 and activated RIPK1 in HBVPs and hippocampal tissues, and this interaction was abolished by the LRRK2 inhibitors. Furthermore, administration of the LRRK2 inhibitor PF-06447475 effectively suppressed activation of this necroptotic pathway and ameliorated pericyte loss, BBB disruption, microglial activation, neuroinflammation, and depressive-like behaviors in LPS-treated mice. Collectively, our findings indicate that LRRK2 inhibition alleviates LPS-induced hippocampal pericyte loss and depressive-like behaviors primarily through suppression of the RIPK1-mediated necroptosis pathway. These results highlight LRRK2 as a potentially target for the treatment of inflammation-associated depression.

LRRK2 in Acute Kidney Disease

A 2022 paper from China, showed that LRRK2 Autophagy in Endotoxin induced Kidney disease might reduce damage in male Mice.

Abstract Leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) is a known regulator of autophagy in a range of cell types. Here, we investigated the role of LRRK2-associated autophagy during Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and its underlying mechanism(s) of action. Male Mice aged 8-weeks were treated with the LRRK2 inhibitor MLi-2 and exposed to Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) through intraperitoneal injection or ischemia-reperfusion (IR) surgery. Mice were sacrificed 12 or 24 h post-LPS injection or IR operation and blood was collected for serum creatinine measurements. Kidney cortical tissues were collected for western blot analysis of podocyte-specific markers and autophagy-associated proteins. Renal histopathology was observed through hematoxylin-eosin staining. For cell-based assays, immortalized mouse podocytes were silenced for LRRK2 through siRNA transfection and exposed to LPS or Cobalt Chloride. Changes in cell viability were investigated using cell counting kit-8, flow cytometry and MTT assays. Expression of podocyte-specific markers and autophagy-associated proteins were analyzed by western blotting. We observed an increase in LRRK2 expression at 12 h post-LPS injection and IR surgery that was accompanied by enhanced autophagy. At 24 h post-treatment, both LRRK2 expression and autophagy declined. Kidney injury was most pronounced in mice treated with MLi-2. Podocytes silenced for LRRK2 showed a loss of cell viability, decreased levels of podocyte-specific protein expression and a suppression of autophagy. Together, these data reveal the protective effects of LRRK2 during AKI through enhanced podocyte autophagy and cell viability.

LRRK2 in Ferroptosis

A 2024 paper from researchers in China and Germany probed deeper into mechanisms.

Abstract Parkinson’s disease (PD) is the most prevalent neurodegenerative disorder. Neuroinflammation mediated by activated microglia and apoptosis of Dopaminergic (DA) neurons in the midbrain are its primary pathological manifestations. Leucine-rich repeat protein kinase 2 (LRRK2) kinase has been observed to increase expression during neuroinflammation, however, the effect of LRRK2 on microglia activation remains poorly understood. In this study, we have established Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) treated BV2 cells and 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) models for both in vivo and in vitro investigation. Our data in vivo reveal that LRRK2 can promote microglia activation by regulating Ferroptosis and activating nuclear factor-κB. Inhibition of LRRK2 expression effectively suppressed the LPS-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines and facilitated the secretion of neuroprotective factors. Importantly, by co-overexpressing LRRK2 and Glutathione Peroxidase 4 (GPX4), we identified the system Xc-GSH-GPX4 pathway as a crucial component in LRRK2-mediated microglial Ferroptosis and inflammatory responses. Using a Microglial Culture Supernatant (MCS) transfer model, we found that inhibiting LRRK2 or downregulating Ferroptosis in BV2 cells prevented SH-SY5Y cell apoptosis. Additionally, we observed abundant expression of LRRK2 and P-P65 in the midbrain, which was elevated in the MPTP-induced PD model, along with microglia activation. LRRK2 and P-P65 expression inhibition with PF-06447475 attenuated microglia activation in the nigrostriatal dense part of MPTP-treated mice. Based on our findings, it is evident that LRRK2 plays a critical role in promoting the neuroinflammatory response during the pathogenesis of PD by regulating the system Xc-GSH-GPX4 pathway. Taken together, our data highlights the potential research and therapeutic value of targeting LRRK2 to regulate neuroinflammatory response in PD through ferroptosis.

Read more about Ferroptosis.

I will add more references later on LRRK2 interaction with other genes, more detailed studies relating to mitochondrial damage and pathways.