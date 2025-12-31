Have you heard about Chylomicrons before?

The fats we need to live and grow, such as Cholesterol, are insoluble in water, so we have special carriers in our blood.

Chylomicrons deliver their cargo from the gut via the mesenteric lymph nodes.

Chylomicrons love to grab hold of Endotoxin.

Moderna knows all about Chylomicrons as they told the world in their 2020 Science Day presentation.

Because Moderna know all there is to know about Chylomicrons they had no excuse for using Endotoxin contaminated Cholesterol in their Jabs until they were caught out by EMA.

Some Chylomicrons are large enough to be seen under a microscope and those who study them use techniques such as Size Exclusion Microscopy or Density Gradient Centrifugation to separate them from other things in your blood, as neatly shown in this figure where the horizontal axis is logarithmic.

Note the Endotoxin (Lipopolysaccharide, LPS) top right.

Under construction, I’ll circulate early in time for New Year 2026.

I’ll include some selected references showing the history of understanding.

Please let me know your favourite Chylomicrons Endotoxin papers.

