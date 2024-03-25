Live AMPS Show and Book sale Tomorrow
Reminder that there is another opportunity to get your hard copy of the AMPS Book tomorrow night at Taylors Lakes and learn more about the Jab Tragedy
Duncan Syme, Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, Abi our MC and I look forward to your attendance and will do our best to answer Questions.
The Gorton Community Collective
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
7:15 PM to 9:00 PM
Watergardens Hotel, downstairs Sports Bar 431 Kings Rd, Taylors Lakes
Tickets still available for just $5.00 to cover venue hire from this link:
Tickets for AMPS 26 March 2024
See you there.
