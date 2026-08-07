Thanks to my Ghost writer friend who introduced me to the work of Swedish researchers Per Hammarström and Sofie Nyström on Amyloid clots, (you might like to read that first). I delved into earlier, and very recent, work from Linköping.

Linköping is a city in southern Sweden, with around 167,000 inhabitants as of 2024.

I will have to write a separate article on Linköping discoveries on the effects of Jabbing on Personality.

Seaching PubMed for “Linköping Endotoxin” finds 101 papers from 1987.

“Linköping Lipopolysaccharide” yields 121 papers and “Linköping LPS” 71 papers.

Among those papers, I found detailed studies of Endotoxin damage to the Arteries, Eyes, Heart including Myocarditis, Liver, Lung, Pancreeas, Leaky Gut, Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) which is the leading cause of Neonatal gastrointestinal Mortality, Sepsis and Endotoxin involvement in Preterm Birth and Transplantation Failure.

Linköping research has identified heritable gene polymorphisms that increase risk of Endotoxin harms, including Asthma.

Clots from Fibrinogen

As we know insoluble Amyloid Clots are routinely created by addition of Endotoxin or Lipoteichoic Acid, followed by Thrombin to Human Fibrinogen in vitro, with detailed methods provided by workers in South Africa, UK and Denmark who cite Linköping much research.

In 1979, a Swedish histological study of the Kidneys of 20 patients who died of secondary systemic Amyloidosis due to Rheumatoid Arthritis identified an uncommon pattern of deposition with almost no glomerular involvement but heavy deposits in the outer zone of the medulla. PubMed provides the abstract of the paper. by P Westermark, K Sletten and M Eriksson.

In 1989 Linköping researchers GT Westermark, K Sletten and P Westermark reported Massive Vascular AA-Amyloidosis. They found “AA-amyloidosis with massive vascular infiltration is a distinctive subform with typical clinical and histological appearance and with fibrils containing characteristic protein AA subspecies”.

In 2013 Sofie Nyström and coworkers at Linköping collaborating with Germany and Norway, published their work on chemicals that could be used in staining Amyloid Clots. They used APP/PS1 and APP23 Mice.

Chemical structures and fluorescence profiles of qFTAA and hFTAA (a). (b) Normalized spectra from amyloid plaques in tissue stained with either qFTAA (blue) or hFTAA (red), respectively. The mathematical sum of the two separate spectra is represented in green.

In January 2025 Sofie Nyström and coworkers reported on conformal vascular Amyloid Clots that differed from microclots. Note the scale marker is 100 μm

Fig. 4. Fluorescent amyloid ligand combinations for discrimination of Amyloid structures in Human tissue. (A) Hyper spectral fluorescence micrographs of Human tissue with systemic amyloidosis co-stained with X-34 and HS-310. Amyloid is clearly visible. Regions of interest (ROI) were selected as indicated by arrows and emission spectra from each ROI are displayed in (B). White arrows in (A) depict spectra (black lines) within the amyloid, red is background of surrounding tissue. X-34 emits with a peak centered at 460–480 nm and HS-310 with a double peak in the interval 530–570 nm. (C) Fluorescence ratio of X-34 and HS-310 emission at 471/552 nm for ROIs from the different groups of tissues. AL = 13 tissues from 4 patients. AA vascular = 2 tissues from 2 patients. AA glomerular (common) = 6 tissues from 4 patients. Statistics in C: One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test comparing all groups: *p < 0.05; **p < 0.01; ***p < 0.001; and ****p < 0.0001. ns nonsignificant

In January 2026 Linköping researchers, collaborating with China, Germany, UK and USA, provide in vivo confirmation of Brain Clots in Mice and results from post-mortem tissue analysis of Human Alzheimer’s Disease patients.

Abstract Neuroinflammation is a key modulator of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) risk, yet the impact of non-genetic inflammatory risk factors - such as systemic inflammation - remains poorly defined. Building on our previous work, here we show that 9 months after systemic Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) challenge in APP23 mice, Microglia-plaque interaction is disturbed and shifts Aβ aggregates toward a less compacted state, as revealed by conformation-sensitive amyloid dyes. Importantly, these structural changes are associated with increased plaque-associated neuritic dystrophy, phenocopying the effects of microglial risk genes. Generalising these findings, we show that across aging in APP23 and APPPS1 Mice, and in AD patient tissue, non-compacted Amyloid and Microgliosis - but not compacted Amyloid - are consistent predictors of neuritic damage. Notably, both in Mouse and Human tissue, ex vivo amyloid-PET signal largely reflects compacted but not non-compacted amyloid load. Our findings suggest that genetic and environmental risk factors converge on shared mechanisms of impaired Microglial-plaque interaction and Amyloid restructuring, and that commonly used Amyloid-PET measures insufficiently capture Amyloid states that define the severity of neuritic damage, with important implications for clinical trials in AD.

Here is part of their Figure 2. Please click to enlarge.

Systemic inflammation modulates cytokine levels, microglial plaque association and Trem2 engagement in APP23 Mice. (c) Quantification of total cortical microglia (Pu.1+ nuclei) reveals no significant differences among treatment groups (n=6,6,6 animals for PBS, 1xLPS, 4xLPS groups). (d) Left: Representative image of plaque-associated microglia stained for Pu.1 and Congo Red. Right: Decreased density of plaque-associated microglia (Pu.1+ nuclei/μm² Congo Red area) is observed in 4xLPS-treated mice compared to PBS controls (n= 8,9,10 animals for PBS,1xLPS,4xLPS groups). (e) Left: Representative image of Iba1+ microglia surrounding LCO-labelled plaques. Right: Iba1-positive coverage is reduced in 4xLPS-treated mice (n=10,10,10 animals for PBS, 1xLPS, 4xLPS groups). (f) Left: Representative image showing GFAP+ astrocytes around Aβ plaques. Right: Plaque-associated astrocyte density is indistinguishable across treatment groups (n= 6,6,6 animals for PBS,1xLPS,4xLPS groups). (g) Top: Representative images of CD68 staining colocalised with LCO-stained plaques. Bottom: CD68+ area is increased in 4xLPS-treated mice while co-localisation of CD68 with amyloid-staining is reduced in 1xLPS-treated animals (n=10,10,10 animals for PBS, 1xLPS, 4xLPS groups). (h) Top: Representative images of Iba1, Methoxy-X04 (amyloid), and TREM2 staining. Right: Trem2+ area per plaque is increased in 4xLPS-treated animals, while mean Trem2 fluorescence intensity is unchanged. Bottom, Linear regression for the effect of Trem2 area and intensity on plaque morphotype (qFTAA/hFTAA area ratio for n=691 plaques). Scatter plots show fitted regression lines and confidence intervals. Mean Trem2 intensity is positively associated with amyloid compaction, while increased Trem2 area shows a negative association. Scale bar = 10 μm. P-values are for Dunn’s posthoc analysis after significant Kruskal-Wallis test. Data are presented as means ± SEMs.

Note Ping Liu et al. chose to stain for CD68, which is of great interest for numerous Jab Harms.

They also looked at TREM2 that I have covered before in relation to Jeffrey Epstein funding research into Alzheimer’s Disease.

Choice of Mouse

Sofie Nyström et al and Ping Liu et al. used APP23 and APPPS1 Mice of both sexes.

PubMed has 314 papers using APP23 Mice.

In 2006 Italian researchers used APP23 Mice to show Estrogen level affects Endotoxin damage in their Brains when looking at Amyloid deposition and the risk of menopause contributing to Alzheimer’s Disease.

In 2007 researchers from USA and Switzerland used APP23 Mice to study Liver X Receptors (LXRs), which are transcription factors that control the expression of genes involved in Cholesterol metabolism and Lipoprotein remodelling, known to be factors in Alzheimer’s Disease.

Ping Liu et al. don’t reference this earlier work.

PubMed has 3,920 papers using APPPS1 Mice.

41 of those used Endotoxin, 96 papers used LPS, 75 used Lipopolysaccharide and a 2024 paper preferred to use Enterotoxin.

See my old article on Alzheimer’s Disease.

Please let me know your favourite Endotoxin papers from Linköping.

Further links

Lipoteichoic Acid, as well as causing Amyloid Clots, causes proliferation of Prostate Cancer cells and has been studied in Antiphospholipid Syndrome.