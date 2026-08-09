Linköping 2 - Endotoxin Human Jabbing Experiments measure Changes in Your Personality and response of those who meet You
Nanogram amounts of the poison produce instant changes, but what do we know about Long Jab ? There are some in this small town promoting Bacterial Toxin as "Adjuvants"
Here are interesting pictures of the same person showing the effects of Endotoxin Jabbing.
How do you react?
Can you tell which was taken after Endotoxin and which was taken after Placebo Saline Jabs?
Linköping experiments on the Neurotoxicity of Endotoxin have delved into Jab induced Psychology and quantified measurable outcomes including:
Alcohol Addiction
Anorexia
Cynicism
Depression
Gender differences in harms, stronger effects in Women
Hopelessness
Sickness Behaviour
Trust and perceived Trustworthiness
Vital Exhaustion = combination of unusual Fatigue, loss of Energy, and Irritability
Willingness to pay more Money when Jabbed
Linköping Endotoxin Jab Psychologists have shifted from using Mice (even Transgenic ones), who can’t tell them how they feel, with strong preference for Human “volunteers” who can.
Please share with any Psychologists or Psychyiatrists who might like to contribute their knowledge.