Here are interesting pictures of the same person showing the effects of Endotoxin Jabbing.

How do you react?

Can you tell which was taken after Endotoxin and which was taken after Placebo Saline Jabs?

Linköping experiments on the Neurotoxicity of Endotoxin have delved into Jab induced Psychology and quantified measurable outcomes including:

Alcohol Addiction

Anorexia

Cynicism

Depression

Gender differences in harms, stronger effects in Women

Hopelessness

Sickness Behaviour

Trust and perceived Trustworthiness

Vital Exhaustion = combination of unusual Fatigue, loss of Energy, and Irritability

Willingness to pay more Money when Jabbed

Linköping Endotoxin Jab Psychologists have shifted from using Mice (even Transgenic ones), who can’t tell them how they feel, with strong preference for Human “volunteers” who can.

Please share with any Psychologists or Psychyiatrists who might like to contribute their knowledge.