With over 500 publicatons and what he describes as “nice” patents, Linfa Wang was elected to the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering in 2010, the American Academy of Microbiology in 2021 and Australian Academy of Sciences in 2023 in recognition of his achievement in new and emerging diseases.

He received the Singapore’s President Science Award in 2021.

Dr Linfa Wang, (often found as Wang Lin-Fa) while an Honorary Professor of the Wuhan Institute of Virology between 2005 and 2011, also worked in the CSIRO Office of the Chief Executive Science Leader in Virology between 2008 and 2011.

Many people are concerned about him being a member of multiple World Health Organization committees on COVID-19 and preparing for “the next pandemic”.

Thanks to Jim Haslam and Jeffrey Sachs for their continuing focus on him and his network of collaborators.

And they remind us of links to CSIRO via Dani (Danielle E) Andersen, last foreign scientist to visit Wuhan before Covid19 spread like wildfire.

Also in Jim Haslam’s latest, you can enjoy watching a video clip of Sharon Lewin, talking after Dani.

Endotoxin Experiments

Jim Haslam’s latest article displayed an interesting chart linking Endotoxin (LPS) to numerous mechanisms of harms and mention of "Universal Bat Interferon".

Note for example Glioblastoma Multiforme Signaling.

I delved further into Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA) software (Ingenuity Systems Inc., Redwood City, CA) that was used for enrichment and pathway analysis.

I am interested in the Qiagen company, now incorporating Ingenuity Systems that was established in 2014 and how its software fits with PREEMPT and DEFUSE timelines. Perhaps readers would like to share what they know.

Today I mention a few papers where Linfa Wang used Endotoxin.

A key 2017 paper by Linfa Wang and colleagues used Endotoxin to unravel secrets of Bat Immunity to Coronaviruses. It is free to download as a pdf with supplementary files.

Abstract Bats are important reservoirs of many viruses, which are capable of infecting the host without inducing obvious clinical diseases. Interferon and the downstream Interferon Regulated Genes (IRGs) are known to act as the first line of defense against viral infections. Little is known about the transcriptional profile of genes being induced by interferon in bats and their role in controlling virus infection. In this study, we constructed IFNAR2 knockout bat cell lines using CRISPR technology and further characterized gene expression profiles induced by the most abundant IFN-α (IFN-α3). Firstly, we demonstrated that the CRISPR/Cas9 system is applicable for bat cells as this represents the first CRIPSR knockout cell line for bats. Our results showed the pleiotropic effect of IFN-α3 on the bat Kidney cell line, PaKiT03. As expected, we confirmed that IFNAR2 is indispensable for IFN-a signaling pathway and plays an important role in antiviral immunity. Unexpectedly, we also identified novel IFNAR2-dependent IRGs which are enriched in pathways related to Cancer. To our knowledge, this seems to be bat-specific as no such observation has been reported for other mammalian species. This study expands our knowledge about bat immunology and the cell line established can provide a powerful tool for future study into virus-bat interaction and cancer biology.

Then in March 2019 Linfa Wang and an interesting subset of his network, including Australians, published another key paper using Endotoxin.

This explains the interest in Nipah Virus. It is free to download.

Abstract The ability of bats to act as reservoir for viruses that are highly pathogenic to humans suggests unique properties and functional characteristics of their immune system. However, the lack of Bat specific reagents, in particular antibodies, has limited our knowledge of bat’s immunity. Here, we report a panel of cross-reactive antibodies against MHC-II, NK1.1, CD3, CD21, CD27, and Immunoglobulin (Ig), that allows flow cytometry analysis of B, T and NK cell populations in two different fruit-eating Bat species namely, Pteropus alecto and E. spelaea. Results confirmed predominance of T cells in the spleen and blood of Bats, as previously reported by us. However, the percentages of B cells in bone marrow and NK cells in spleen varied greatly between wild caught P. alecto bats and E. spelaea colony bats, which may reflect inherent differences of their immune system or different immune status. Other features of Bat B cells were investigated. A significant increase in sIg+ B cell population was observed in the Spleen and Blood from LPS(Endotoxin)-injected Bats but not from poly I:C-injected bats, supporting T-independent polyclonal B cell activation by LPS. Furthermore, using an in vitro Calcium release assay, P. alecto B cells exhibited significant Calcium release upon cross-linking of their B cell receptor. Together, this work contributes to improve our knowledge of bat adaptive immunity in particular B cells.

Recall that poly I:C is used as a foreign DNA mimic.

And we know that the Spleen and Blood Cells are the target of Covid19 Jabs via Lymph Nodes.

Here is Figure 5 from the March 2019 paper.

Analysis of immune cell populations in P. alecto treated with LPS (Endotoxin) or Poly I:C. (A) Cells from the Bone Marrow (BM), Spleen (SPL), Peripheral Blood Monocytes (PBMC) and Lymph Nodes (LN) were harvested 5 h after sc. injection with either LPS or Poly I:C, and analyzed by flow cytometry. Lymphocytes were gated based on forward and side scatter distribution. Three distinct populations were clearly obtained based on CD11b and MHC-II staining, namely subset A (CD11b+/− MHC-II+), subset B (CD11b+ MHC-II−), and subset C (CD11b− MHC-II−). Representative data for one Bat is shown. (B) All three subsets were analyzed for Ig surface expression. (C) Percentages of B cells in BM, SPL, PBMC and LN from untreated, LPS treated and poly I:C treated (n = 3) bats 5 h post-treatment. Students t-test was used for the statistical analysis. *p < 0.05.

On 15 January 2020, a paper submitted on 17 May 2019, was published comparing Human and Bat immunity.

Abstract Bats are asymptomatic reservoir hosts for several highly pathogenic viruses. Understanding this enigmatic relationship between Bats and emerging zoonotic viruses requires tools and approaches which enable the comparative study of bat immune cell populations and their functions. We show that Bat genomes have a conservation of immune marker genes which delineate phagocyte populations in Humans, while lacking key Mouse surface markers such as Ly6C and Ly6G. Cross-reactive antibodies against CD44, CD11b, CD14, MHC II, and CD206 were multiplexed to characterize circulating monocytes, granulocytes, Bone-Marrow Derived Macrophages (BMDMs) and lung Alveolar Macrophages (AMs) in the cave nectar Bat Eonycteris spelaea. Transcriptional profiling of Bat monocytes and BMDMs identified additional markers - including MARCO, CD68, CD163, CD172α, and CD88 - which can be used to further characterize bat myeloid populations. Bat cells often resembled their Human counterparts when comparing immune parameters that are divergent between humans and mice, such as the expression patterns of certain immune cell markers. A genome-wide comparison of immune-related genes also revealed a much closer phylogenetic relationship between Bats and Humans compared to Rodents. Taken together, this study provides a set of tools and a comparative framework which will be important for unravelling viral disease tolerance mechanisms in Bats.

Here is their Figure 7.

Figure 7. Immune-gene phylogeny across species. Maximum-likelihood tree of immune-gene orthologs in Human (Homo sapiens), Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) Mouse (Mus musculus), Rat (Rattus norvegicus), Pig (Sus scrofa), Dog (Canis lupus familiaris), Little Brown Bat (Myotis lucifugus), David’s myotis (Myotis davidii), Big Brown Bat (Eptesicus fuscus), Natal long-fingered Bat (Miniopterus natalensis), common Vampire Bat (Desmodus rotundus), Black Flying Fox (Pteropus alecto), large Flying Fox (Pteropus vampyrus), Egyptian fruit Bat (Rousettus aegyptiacus) and great roundleaf Bat (Hipposideros armiger) genomes. Scale bar represents 0.03 substitutions per site.

Readers know I share Linfa Wang’s keen interest in CD68, and I am reminded that today there was a State Funeral for Richard Scolyer.

Note that if you search PubMed for “LF Wang” or “L-F Wang” you can find other Endotoxin experts in Canada, China, Taiwan and USA.

Will add more later on our Wuhan Singapore man.

Please share if you found something of interest.