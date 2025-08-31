Lots of media coverage today on mass rallies in 8 Australian cities has been marred by infiltration of racist provocateurs, inciting violence.

So it is nice to see sensible leaders calling for peaceful protest.

I quote posted John Ruddick’s X video clip.

Then I saw saw a great post by “TrueBlueRebel” exposing former Israel Defence Force and fully jabbed WEF Davos attendee Avi Yemeni provoking a fight.

My roving reporter friend and generous paid subscriber Damon sent a clip from Perth in Western Australia of a peaceful rally.

Australian politics is full of contradictions but people know when stirrers try to use them.