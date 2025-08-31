Libertarian MP John Ruddick calls for 5 Year Immigration Pause
Pro Palestine MP shows a non-racist approach to the Employment, Housing and Infrastructure Crises facing Australia
Lots of media coverage today on mass rallies in 8 Australian cities has been marred by infiltration of racist provocateurs, inciting violence.
So it is nice to see sensible leaders calling for peaceful protest.
I quote posted John Ruddick’s X video clip.1
Then I saw saw a great post2 by “TrueBlueRebel” exposing former Israel Defence Force and fully jabbed WEF Davos attendee Avi Yemeni provoking a fight.
My roving reporter friend and generous paid subscriber Damon sent a clip from Perth in Western Australia of a peaceful rally.3
Australian politics is full of contradictions but people know when stirrers try to use them.
https://x.com/JohnRuddick2/status/1961986718263062896
https://x.com/gigabasedd/status/1961969817059254317
https://x.com/damonmcclure3/status/1962012220155637766