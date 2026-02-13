Friday 13 calamity for Sussan who changed her name to insert the extra S.

One Nation will be very keen to seize the seat of Farrer, given their recent polling showing their national primary vote exceeded the Liberal Party vote, which precipitated the panic dumping of Sussan Ley.

Here is Antony Green’s graph of the 2025 Federal election primary votes.

Note that the National Party did not contest the seat since 2001.

Note also the steady collapse of Albanese’s Labor Party vote, with a bump caused by Kevin Rudd popularity in 2007.

Antony Green suggests Albo and his mates will be too scared to run a candidate, saving money and allowing One Nation a clear run.

New Liberal Party Leader Angus Taylor is likely to be humiliated by the outcome, IMHO. I could be wrong.

Angus Taylor was behind the Moderna mRNA Jab manufacturing “deal” for Australia under Scott Morrison.

