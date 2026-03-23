Sir John Grey Gorton (1911-2002) was born in New Zealand, so technically he was never eligible to serve as an Australian Politician, if it had been known earlier.

Picture credit. Australian News and Information Bureau, via National Library of Australia. See Wikipedia.

Some interesting facts:

John Gorton, for example, established the Australian Council for the Arts, questioned the traditional acceptance of unrestricted foreign investment in Australia, and initiated preparations for New Guinea’s eventual independence from Australia. Gorton even advocated an increase in Asian immigration, at a time when this created wide resentment within the Australian electorate.

I am currently searching for a video or transcript of John Gorton urging Australians to vote for the return of the Whitlam government with “a resounding victory” after the coup conspiracy “dismissal of 1975 by the Queen’s representative, Governor General John Kerr.

Please let me know if you find it.

Gorton unsuccessfully contested the 1975 Election as an independent candidate for the Senate in the ACT.

Gorton, like Whitlam, was an RAAF WWII hero.

His aircraft crashed during the defence of Singapore, and Gorton was badly injured. His face remained forever scarred, but Gorton managed to escape, only for his ship to be torpedoed at Batavia – where, by clinging to an improvised raft, he again escaped death and was able to return to Australia for medical treatment and to serve in the air defence of Northern Australian and New Guinea.

Found this nice little clip. Sir John Gorton served as Minister for the Navy from 10 December 1958 to 18 December 1963. Later he served in various ministerial roles where he introduced reforms.

Gorton resigned from the Liberal Party in disgust when Malcolm Fraser was elected leader. Fraser brought down Gorton as Liberal leader in 1971. Billy McMahon took over as PM and the first Whitlam Government was swept into office in 1972.

Offshore Mineral Resources owned by all

In the current Oil and Gas crisis, recall that as Prime Minister, Gorton sought to control offshore mineral resources for the Commonwealth.

Gough Whitlam delivered Gorton’s dream, as recounted by Google AI:

Gough Whitlam’s government (1972–1975) significantly shifted Australian policy on offshore resources by aggressively asserting federal sovereignty over territorial seas and resources, aiming to reduce foreign ownership and protect natural environments. Whitlam’s administration’s key actions included passing the Sea and Submerged Lands Act 1973, creating the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, and attempting to secure funding to buy back foreign interests in Australian mineral and energy resources. Key aspects of Whitlam’s offshore resources policy included: Federal Control (Seas and Submerged Lands Act 1973): Following the election of his Labor government, Whitlam quickly moved to enact this legislation, which asserted Commonwealth sovereignty over territorial seas and resources to the extent of the continental shelf , a move challenged by states but validated by the High Court. The New South Wales and Queensland governments challenged the Seas and Submerged Lands Act in the High Court of Australia, but the court ruled in 1975 that the federal government did have constitutional authority over offshore waters .

Protection of the Great Barrier Reef: The Whitlam Government used the new legislation to halt oil drilling and exploration in the Great Barrier Reef region. In 1975, the government passed the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Act, officially creating the park and authority to protect it.

“Buying Back the Ranch”: A central goal of the Whitlam government was to ensure Australian ownership of its natural resources. Led by Minister for Minerals and Energy Rex Connor, the government sought to gain more control over offshore oil, natural gas, and coal mining, aiming to maximize Australian participation.

Department of Minerals and Energy: Under Rex Connor, this department was empowered to take a strong, nationalistic approach to resource development and management

Whitlam's approach marked a significant change towards conservation and federal responsibility for natural resources, challenging the states' rights to control these assets.

More about the Kerr Fraser coup that prompted John Gorton to leave the Liberal Party

Gorton wanted Nuclear Bombs

Perhaps it is fortunate that Gorton was removed by Fraser, because Gorton was in favour of Australia having nuclear weapons. The supersonic F-111C fighter bomber, ordered in 1963 while still on the drawing board and not delivered until 1973, was designed to carry a bomb as far as Jakarta, then perceived as Australia’s most dangerous potential enemy. It had a range of 2,150 km.

One Nation wants to implement Connor Whitlam National Pipeline Plan

Senator Malcolm Roberts wants to ensure all Australians benefit from Federal controlled Oil and Gas Resources and in particular recently highlighted the need to implement the Labor plan, just 51 years too late.

Malcolm Roberts said:

We will immediately start construction on gas-to-fuel plants and legislate a domestic gas reservation so we have cheap Australian gas to convert to fuel. We will build the missing link in the national gas network - a pipeline to connect the East coast and West coast gas networks. This violation of national security can never be allowed to happen again.

Muslim Ed Husic supports National Pipeline

Labor MP Ed Husic is a straight talker on who should benefit from Australia’s Mineral Wealth.

How will the mad WA Secessionists - including dual nationality Gigi Foster, her two Australian husbands and former lawyer Julian Gillespie work around the tested Federal Law and the rising influence of One Nation?

The “CoreWest Institute”, currently seeking $1,000,000+ to work on the half-baked secession idea, will have to do some fancy footwork.