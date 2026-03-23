Geoff Pain PhD

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damon mcclure
3h

My opinion - Hence the destruction of the traditional voting base due to Traitors within the party to push them into Zionist or Zionist owned One Nation.

In reality what has Hanson or one Nation achieved besides the moniker Liberal light? The only thing they have actually done is benefit Labor and their international owners.

As for Senator Malcolm Robert's says. Lol the guarantee you have in politics is they almost all say whatever the f they think their support want to hear. I'll give Rennick his due, he stood by his principals rather then principles made from a flag.

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