Leadbeater's Possum captive breeding and relocation might save the ‘Forest Fairies’

I think it was a Leadbeater’s Possum due to the dark streak and bushy tail.

It was high up on a Wattle (acacia) tree after the sap - an essential energy food along with beetles, spiders and crickets.

The permanent creek that runs through the block feeds into the Yellingbo river system where they are threatened by urban expansion, introduced foxes and feral cats habitat destruction through logging and forest fire, and pollution.

Thanks to Rob for grabbing the video clip above from The Guardian.

Until its rediscovery in the 1960s, Leadbeater’s possums were thought extinct. Today the species teeters on a precipice due to the historic and ongoing loss of large, hollow-bearing trees, which is also driving declines in the highland population. Prof David Lindenmayer, from the Australian National University, who has studied Leadbeater’s possums for more than 40 years, says the dire situation at Yellingbo was foreseeable and preventable. He singles out the state government’s failure to create the Great Forest national park – a proposed national park in the tall, wet ash forests of the central highlands, the Leadbeater’s stronghold – for criticism. It is the most important action to protect the species, he says. Despite the Labor government promising to “deliver the largest expansion to our public forests in our state’s history”, Lindenmayer says it has “done absolutely nothing in terms of increasing the amount of national parks in a substantive way”. But, heading into the state election, the approach of the other parties is no better, he says. “This is the state’s faunal emblem and, if you can’t support one of the most important species for the state, then what hope have you got?”

Rob also grabbed another clip from Haining Farm, not far from Monbulk.

Note the radio transmitter collar. I wonder what frequency they use?

Check out Haining Farm with red marker on the map, please click to enlarge.

Leadbeater’s possums are serial monogamists.

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