Laura Looms Large in demise of Vinay Prasad so let's look at Sarepta Deaths
The Wellness Company Fear Kit Big Pharma Drug Marketer Laura Loomer is receiving much publicity surrounding the resignation of Endotoxin Expert Vinay Prasad from FDA CBER
Vinay Prasad resigned after his request1 to Sarepta Therapeutics2 to remove its High Lethality, Adenovirus packaged drug, Elevidys was overturned in a matter of days.3
Read more about Vinay Prasad and his contributions to science.4
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Vinay Prasad was very concerned about the Deaths from the Adenovirus Jab Ad26.COV2.S made by Janssen and in 2021 wrote5 about one of its most devastating harms, Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) also known as Vaccine-Induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) or as The Australian TGA prefers: Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).6
Of particular interest to me is the “credit” being given to The Wellness Company Fear Kit Big Pharma Drug Marketer Laura Loomer7 for Prasad’s demise.
I surprised a number of people on X with this:
And it is disturbing some readers that former Pfizer contractor Sasha Latypova did not welcome me contributing to her Substack article, which was the first alert to the news that I received. Follow the thread if interested.
Elevidys Deaths
Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec-rokl is its name. It is an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy, similar to AstraZeneca and Janssen Covd19 Jabs.
The dose is 9,310,000,000,000,000 vector genomes for a person 70 kg or over. Excipients are 200mM sodium chloride, 13mM Tromethamine HCl, 7mM Tromethamine, 1mM magnesium chloride, 0.001% Poloxamer 188 [an FDA-approved biocompatible block copolymer composed of repeating units of Poly(Ethylene Oxide) (PEO) and poly(propylene oxide) (PPO) a little like PEG].
Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber let the world know on 18 July 2025 some of the sordid history.8
The Food and Drug Administration may revoke authorization for a gene therapy for which multiple deaths have been reported, the agency’s commissioner said on July 18.
The FDA is “taking a hard look” at whether Sarepta Therapeutics’ Elevidys should remain on the market, Dr. Marty Makary told Bloomberg.
Elevidys, a treatment for a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was approved after a previous top FDA official, Dr. Peter Marks, overrode recommendations from staffers that determined clinical data did not show it benefited patients, according to FDA documents.
Dr. Vinay Prasad, who succeeded Marks as head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has criticized the decision.
In a social media post before joining the government, he wrote that Marks “is approving Gene Therapies that don’t work,” while in another post he said that Marks “overrode 3 reviewers to approve gene therapy that kills more boys that it saves.”
Two patients have since died after receiving the gene therapy, the company has disclosed. It has paused shipments of Elevidys for nonambulatory patients for now.
Readers will recall I wrote about Peter Marks.9
Here is the Peter Marks statement that he was ignoring his expert reviewers.
Zachary Stieber was quoting Bloomberg, so check out a couple of their headlines.
The first about Sarepta at 1.55 AM
and later on the same day at 11.47 PM.
I wonder if anyone benefited from insider trading ?
Zachary posted a link to Memo10 received by CBER on 21 December 2023, but only published on 18 June 2024. At that time there had been no Deaths, but the reviewers at FDA discussed the reported Serious Adverse Events in the very small number of patients in the trials and specified a short list:
Fever
Liver Injury
Myocarditis
Myositis
Nausea and Vomiting
Rhabdomyolysis
Thrombocytopenia
US FAERS data (last updated on 31 March 2025), which now includes clinical trial reports, shows the Adverse Reactions in decreasing frequency. It lists 1 Death, 73 Serious cases from a total of 122 reports to 31 March 2025. And we know that further deaths will likely appear in the next update.
I have highlighted a few to show the range of organ damage, note for example the Spontaneous Abortion:
Gamma-Glutamyltransferase Increased
Vomiting
Alanine Aminotransferase Increased
Aspartate Aminotransferase Increased
Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Increased
Nausea
Troponin I Increased
Hepatic Enzyme Increased
Liver Injury
Myalgia
Gait Disturbance
Pyrexia
Blood Bilirubin Increased
Transaminases Increased
Asthenia
Heart Rate Increased
Device Occlusion
Diarrhoea
Troponin Increased
Immune-Mediated Myositis
Headache
Fatigue
Liver Function Test Increased
Brain Natriuretic Peptide Increased
Hepatotoxicity
Off Label Use
Pain In Extremity
Hepatitis
Dehydration
Hypophagia
No Adverse Event
Drug-Induced Liver Injury
Covid-19
Cough
Dyspnoea
Arthralgia
Respiratory Failure
Incorrect Dose Administered
Irritability
Muscle Spasms
Malaise
Anaphylactic Reaction
Urticaria
Flushing
Platelet Count Decreased
Fall
Muscular Weakness
Decreased Appetite
Erythema
White Blood Cell Count Decreased
Constipation
Ocular Icterus
Abdominal Discomfort
Dyspepsia
Hypersensitivity
Viral Infection
Feeling Hot
Rash Erythematous
Abnormal Behaviour
Atelectasis
Adrenocortical Insufficiency Acute
Chromaturia
Drug Ineffective
Pericardial Effusion
Pruritus
Pain
Chest Pain
Pneumonia
Hyperhidrosis
Acute Kidney Injury
Syncope
Blood Glucose Increased
Accidental Exposure To Product
Thrombocytopenia
Rhabdomyolysis
Neutropenia
Lethargy
Pleural Effusion
Hypertension
Swelling Face
Cholelithiasis
Weight Increased
Abdominal Pain Upper
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Liver Function Test Abnormal
Disease Progression
Blood Creatinine Increased
Deep Vein Thrombosis
Contusion
Fluid Retention
Abortion Spontaneous
Cardiac Failure Congestive
Treatment Noncompliance
Cellulitis
Liver Disorder
Mobility Decreased
Mood Swings
Nasal Congestion
Blood Creatine Phosphokinase Decreased
Skin Discolouration
Sleep Disorder
Flatulence
Increased Appetite
Rash Macular
Musculoskeletal Stiffness
Bone Pain
Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Conjunctivitis
Hypersomnia
Bilirubin Conjugated Increased
Dysuria
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
Exposure During Pregnancy
Impatience
Infusion Related Reaction
Hepatomegaly
Myocarditis
Hypertonia
Hypertransaminasaemia
Foetal Exposure During Pregnancy
Device Issue
Body Temperature Increased
Cystatin C Increased
Thrombotic Microangiopathy
Respiratory Tract Infection Viral
Compression Fracture
Ligament Sprain
Myositis
Synovitis
Complement Factor C4 Decreased
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection
Abortion Missed
Product Label Issue
Skin Warm
Blood Urea Nitrogen/Creatinine Ratio Increased
Procedural Anxiety
Croup Infectious
Infusion Site Discomfort
Febrile Convulsion
Lip Pruritus
Complement Factor Increased
Viral Rash
Influenza B Virus Test Positive
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
Total Complement Activity Increased
Misleading Laboratory Test Result
The trial participants all had Oral Corticosteroids for at least 12 weeks before Screening. These have their own side effects.
The day prior to treatment, the patient’s background dose of corticosteroid was increased to at least 1 mg/kg (prednisone equivalent) daily and was continued at this level for at least 60 days after the infusion, unless earlier tapering was clinically indicated.
Sarepta Eteplirsen, brand name Exondys 51
Western Australian researchers developed this drug.11 It is a very large molecule with Molecular Weight 10305.886 g·mol−1 C364H569N177O122P30
US FAERS reports 55 Deaths, 368 Serious cases from a total of 1,816 reports to 31 March 2025.
Sarepta Golodirsen, brand name Vyondys 53
US FAERS reports 4 Deaths, 53 Serious cases from a total of 337 reports to 31 March 2025 for Vyondys 53.12 It too is a very large molecule with Molecular Weight 8647.401 g·mol−1 C305H481N138O112P25
Sarepta is Casimersen, brand name AMONDYS45
US FAERS reports 4 Deaths, 77 Serious cases from a total of 583 reports to 31 March 2025 for Amondys 45.
Questions
How many Deaths are tolerable from Sarepta GMO virus delivered Jabs or oral pills that treat but don’t cure Muscular Dystrophy?
Does the use of antisense molecules run the risk of Prion Disease.
Can RFK Jr. clean up the CDC and FDA or will Big Pharma succeed in their nasty multi-pronged attacks designed to remove him from office?
https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-requests-sarepta-therapeutics-suspend-distribution-elevidys-and-places-clinical-trials-hold
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sarepta_Therapeutics
Prathit A Kulkarni and Vinay Prasad. 2021. Understanding risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome after Ad26.COV2.S vaccination. Front Med. 15(6):938–941. doi: 10.1007/s11684-021-0895-9 https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-021-0895-9
Zachary Stieber. 18 July 2025. FDA Considering Pulling Gene Therapy From Market After Deaths: Commissioner. https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/fda-considering-pulling-gene-therapy-from-market-after-deaths-commissioner-5889442
Clinical Reviewer Mike Singer and Clinical Pharmacology Reviewer Xiaofei Wang. Supervisory Concurrence Branch Chief Rosa Sherafat-Kazemzadeh, Division Director (acting) and Director, Office of Clinical Evaluation Lola Fashoyin-Aje, Super Office of Therapeutic Products Director Nicole Verdun.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eteplirsen
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Golodirsen
You're correct Geoff, there is something very very very off about that company and that they seem to have enough influence to help remove someone from such a position is a concern that needs to be addressed. McCulloughs trade marking of his own name was the final red flag for him and all those red flags show a pathological mindset towards money and personal gain.
Besides the owner of the wellness company, who is Foster Coulson really and what are his ties to Peter Thiel beyond rumble because that blokes bad news and stinks to high heaven
I must be honest though Geoff, perhaps you have also contributed to your relationship with Sasha as she has....
Still, we're all adults and no one can like or be liked by everyone. In fact I'm extra vary of the people that everyone likes because they're the most likely to be flags(points in whatever direction the wind blows at the time and ultimately that wind always serves themselves)
It is very hard nowadays to know whom to trust. These 5 years will have taken what little trust in the medical world there was left. One time you read something good about someone and next thing you know, they join the wellness company. Others have become so unnerved they put their pins up like porcupines even if you praise them. Thankfully between you and a few other seemingly honest doctors, at least we can navigate a bit ! Keep the good work coming!