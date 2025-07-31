Geoff Pain PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
10h

You're correct Geoff, there is something very very very off about that company and that they seem to have enough influence to help remove someone from such a position is a concern that needs to be addressed. McCulloughs trade marking of his own name was the final red flag for him and all those red flags show a pathological mindset towards money and personal gain.

Besides the owner of the wellness company, who is Foster Coulson really and what are his ties to Peter Thiel beyond rumble because that blokes bad news and stinks to high heaven

I must be honest though Geoff, perhaps you have also contributed to your relationship with Sasha as she has....

Still, we're all adults and no one can like or be liked by everyone. In fact I'm extra vary of the people that everyone likes because they're the most likely to be flags(points in whatever direction the wind blows at the time and ultimately that wind always serves themselves)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by GeoffPainPhD and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
3h

It is very hard nowadays to know whom to trust. These 5 years will have taken what little trust in the medical world there was left. One time you read something good about someone and next thing you know, they join the wellness company. Others have become so unnerved they put their pins up like porcupines even if you praise them. Thankfully between you and a few other seemingly honest doctors, at least we can navigate a bit ! Keep the good work coming!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GeoffPainPhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture