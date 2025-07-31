Vinay Prasad resigned after his request to Sarepta Therapeutics to remove its High Lethality, Adenovirus packaged drug, Elevidys was overturned in a matter of days.

Vinay Prasad was very concerned about the Deaths from the Adenovirus Jab Ad26.COV2.S made by Janssen and in 2021 wrote about one of its most devastating harms, Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) also known as Vaccine-Induced Prothrombotic Immune Thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) or as The Australian TGA prefers: Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Elevidys Deaths

Delandistrogene Moxeparvovec-rokl is its name. It is an Adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy, similar to AstraZeneca and Janssen Covd19 Jabs.

The dose is 9,310,000,000,000,000 vector genomes for a person 70 kg or over. Excipients are 200mM sodium chloride, 13mM Tromethamine HCl, 7mM Tromethamine, 1mM magnesium chloride, 0.001% Poloxamer 188 [an FDA-approved biocompatible block copolymer composed of repeating units of Poly(Ethylene Oxide) (PEO) and poly(propylene oxide) (PPO) a little like PEG].

Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber let the world know on 18 July 2025 some of the sordid history.

The Food and Drug Administration may revoke authorization for a gene therapy for which multiple deaths have been reported, the agency’s commissioner said on July 18. The FDA is “taking a hard look” at whether Sarepta Therapeutics’ Elevidys should remain on the market, Dr. Marty Makary told Bloomberg. Elevidys, a treatment for a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was approved after a previous top FDA official, Dr. Peter Marks, overrode recommendations from staffers that determined clinical data did not show it benefited patients, according to FDA documents. Dr. Vinay Prasad, who succeeded Marks as head of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has criticized the decision. In a social media post before joining the government, he wrote that Marks “is approving Gene Therapies that don’t work,” while in another post he said that Marks “overrode 3 reviewers to approve gene therapy that kills more boys that it saves.” Two patients have since died after receiving the gene therapy, the company has disclosed. It has paused shipments of Elevidys for nonambulatory patients for now.

Readers will recall I wrote about Peter Marks.

Here is the Peter Marks statement that he was ignoring his expert reviewers.

Zachary Stieber was quoting Bloomberg, so check out a couple of their headlines.

The first about Sarepta at 1.55 AM

and later on the same day at 11.47 PM.

I wonder if anyone benefited from insider trading ?

Zachary posted a link to Memo received by CBER on 21 December 2023, but only published on 18 June 2024. At that time there had been no Deaths, but the reviewers at FDA discussed the reported Serious Adverse Events in the very small number of patients in the trials and specified a short list:

Fever

Liver Injury

Myocarditis

Myositis

Nausea and Vomiting

Rhabdomyolysis

Thrombocytopenia

US FAERS data (last updated on 31 March 2025), which now includes clinical trial reports, shows the Adverse Reactions in decreasing frequency. It lists 1 Death, 73 Serious cases from a total of 122 reports to 31 March 2025. And we know that further deaths will likely appear in the next update.

I have highlighted a few to show the range of organ damage, note for example the Spontaneous Abortion:

The trial participants all had Oral Corticosteroids for at least 12 weeks before Screening. These have their own side effects.

The day prior to treatment, the patient’s background dose of corticosteroid was increased to at least 1 mg/kg (prednisone equivalent) daily and was continued at this level for at least 60 days after the infusion, unless earlier tapering was clinically indicated.

Sarepta Eteplirsen , brand name Exondys 51

Western Australian researchers developed this drug. It is a very large molecule with Molecular Weight 10305.886 g·mol−1 C 364 H 569 N 177 O 122 P 30

US FAERS reports 55 Deaths, 368 Serious cases from a total of 1,816 reports to 31 March 2025.

Sarepta Golodirsen, brand name Vyondys 53

US FAERS reports 4 Deaths, 53 Serious cases from a total of 337 reports to 31 March 2025 for Vyondys 53. It too is a very large molecule with Molecular Weight 8647.401 g·mol−1 C 305 H 481 N 138 O 112 P 25

Sarepta is Casimersen, brand name AMONDYS45

US FAERS reports 4 Deaths, 77 Serious cases from a total of 583 reports to 31 March 2025 for Amondys 45.

Questions

How many Deaths are tolerable from Sarepta GMO virus delivered Jabs or oral pills that treat but don’t cure Muscular Dystrophy?

Does the use of antisense molecules run the risk of Prion Disease.

Can RFK Jr. clean up the CDC and FDA or will Big Pharma succeed in their nasty multi-pronged attacks designed to remove him from office?