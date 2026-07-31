The paper with lead author Kadri Kangro reports that SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein binds Fibrin(ogen) without altering plasma Fibrin formation, Clot structure or Lysis.

Two letters have been published in response.

Resia Pretorius and Doug Kell propose that bulk turbidity and fibrinolysis readouts mask a minor, conformationally altered Fibrinogen subpopulation.

Hammarström and Nyström propose that the native prefusion fold is intrinsically inert, and that dysregulation of Fibrin requires proteolytically generated Spike fragments assembled into amyloid fibrils.

Kangro et al. reply that such a pathway, whilst consistent with Ryu et al., remains to be documented.

All parties accept that Spike binds Fibrin(ogen); the dispute concerns functional consequence. We draw attention to a variable common to every study cited in this exchange and reported by none of them.

Spike is itself a Lipopolysaccharide-Binding Protein.

Petruk et al. measured a dissociation constant of approximately 47 nM by microscale thermophoresis. Samsudin et al. subsequently mapped multiple binding sites by Hydrogen–Deuterium exchange Mass Spectrometry, spanning both the S1 and S2 subunits, and have shown the pocket to be conserved from the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 sequence through Omicron BA.2.86.

This affinity is higher than that reported by Ryu et al. for Spike binding to Fibrin (390 nM). A recombinant Spike preparation is therefore presumptively a Spike–LPS complex unless shown otherwise.

That this is consequential is not conjecture. Samsudin et al. found that the intrinsic proinflammatory activity of two different S2 preparations correlated with their trace LPS content and was abolished by Polymyxin B, and concluded that Spike alone does not activate TLR4.

Endotoxin load is thus a demonstrated determinant of experimental outcome in preparations of this protein, and one that varies between batches.

The quantitative implication is easily stated.

In the supplementary data of Thierry et al., cited by Pretorius and Kell,⁸ purified Fibrinogen is exposed in one panel to Lipopolysaccharide at 50 ng/L and in another to spike protein at 100 ng/mL.

Here is Thierry et al. supplementary Figure 6.

Figure S6: (A) Purified Fibrinogen (Thermo-Fisher, Rp43142) at 4 mg/ml exposed to 50ng/L Lipopolysaccharide (final exposure concentration) followed by exposing to Fibrinogen α-chain antibody (Alexa Fluor 594, ab216367) and Thioflavin T (ThT). (B) Spike protein (final exposure concentration 100 ng/mL). (C) Platelet-poor plasma from a Long COVID participant treated with Myeloperoxidase (MPO)(48-1299-42, Invitrogen, Waltham, MA, USA), Fibrinogen α-chain antibody and Thioflavin T (ThT).

At 50 ng/L, LPS is approximately 3 picoM; at 100 ng/mL, Spike is of the order of 1 nM. If fewer than one Spike molecule in one hundred and fifty carries a single molecule of LPS, the Spike arm delivers as much Endotoxin as the arm in which Endotoxin is the deliberate variable.

No supplier, catalogue number or Endotoxin specification is given for the Spike protein in that legend, although the Fibrinogen, the Antibody and the Myeloperoxidase are each fully identified.

This also offers a second explanation for the discrepancy that Hammarström and Nyström attribute to conformational state. Preparations differing in fold also differ in provenance, and hence in Endotoxin burden. Both explanations are compatible with the published data; neither has been tested.

We suggest three measures.

First, Polymyxin B at micromolar concentrations - added to every arm, not to the Spike arm alone, so that Polymyxin effects and Endotoxin neutralisation are not confounded.

Second, Heat denaturation: Lipopolysaccharide is heat-stable and Spike is not, so activity surviving denaturation of the protein is Endotoxin activity.

Third, simple reporting of the Endotoxin content of both the Protein preparation and the Plasma pool, whatever it proves to be. Endogenous plasma Endotoxin varies between donors and constitutes a second uncontrolled pool, additional to any carried on the protein.

None of this adjudicates between the positions advanced. It identifies a variable capable of producing either a positive or a null result, which no study in this exchange has excluded.

Other work on Clots by Matthew J Flick

As far as I can see, a 2022 paper by the Chapel Hill, North Carolina researcher who must have had interestng encounters with Raph Baric, published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasisis highly relevant to the discussion, but strangely not mentonioned at Blood Advances?

As you can see Matthew J Flick and coworkers used Endotoxin (LPS)

Abstract Background: The blood coagulation factor Fibrin(ogen) can modulate inflammation by altering leukocyte activity. Analyses of Fibrin(ogen)-mediated proinflammatory activity have largely focused on leukocyte Integrin binding activity revealed by conversion of Fibrinogen to a stabilized Fibrin Polymer by blood coagulation enzymes. In addition to coagulation enzymes, Fibrinogen is a substrate for tissue TransGlutaminase-2 (TG2), a widely expressed enzyme that produces unique Fibrinogen Aα-γ chain cross-linked products. Objectives: We tested the hypothesis that TG2 dependent cross-linking alters the proinflammatory activity of surface-adhered Fibrinogen. Methods: Mouse Bone Marrow-Derived Macrophages (BMDMs) were cultured on tissue culture plates coated with Fibrinogen or TG2-cross-linked Fibrinogen (10 μg/ml) and then stimulated with Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, 1 ng/ml) or vehicle for various times. Results: In the absence of LPS stimulation, TG2-cross-linked Fibrin(ogen) enhanced inflammatory gene induction (e.g., Tnfα) compared with unmodified fibrinogen. LPS stimulation induced mitogen-activated protein kinase phosphorylation, IκBα degradation, and expression of proinflammatory cytokines (e.g., Tumor Necrosis Factor α) within 60 min. This initial cellular activation was unaffected by unmodified or TG2-cross-linked Fibrinogen. In contrast, LPS induction of Interleukin-10 mRNA and protein and STAT3 phosphorylation was selectively attenuated by TG2-cross- linked Fibrinogen, which was associated with enhanced proinflammatory cytokine secretion by LPS-stimulated BMDMs at later time points (6 and 24 h). Conclusions: The results indicate that atypical cross-linking by TG2 imparts unique proinflammatory activity to surface-adhered fibrinogen. The results suggest a novel coagulation-independent mechanism controlling fibrinogen-directed macrophage activation.

Ghost Writer Frustrated

My friend tried to submit a version of the above to Blood Advances but encountered a 400 word limit and other hurdles.

More about Endotoxin contamination of commercial Spike Protein.

Check out my article February 2024 article where I mention the work of the South African Endotoxin Blood Clot specialists who showed how One Molecule of Endotoxin triggers clotting of 100,000,000 Fibrin molecules.