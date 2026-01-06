Lamb Industry Video provokes Backlash

Launched during free-to-air coverage of Cricket, a very expensive 3-minute advertisement promoting domestic consumption of Lamb contains a wealth of visual (some almost subliminal) and audio messaging.

A quick search on X for “Lamb Ad” shows that the real Australian economy is a disaster. The main complaint is the explosion in Lamb price in recent years to the extent that it is no longer on the shopping list of millions of Aussies.

On my last visit to my local butcher who provides me with minced chicken frames at cost to feed my native birds, I noticed he is selling Wagu Beef at AUS$119 per kilogram.

I didn’t look in the Lamb section, but I can guess the Lamb Cutlets would be over $50 per kilo and you can do your maths on the cost of the actual meat content.

It was interesting to see the TV Channel paid to run the ad immediately covered the economic reality.

The annual Australian Lamb summer ad is out with a mission to lift Australia back into the world’s happiest nations, as Lambassador Sam Kekovich dismisses claims we’re unhappy despite families feeling the pinch from rising meat prices.

Thanks to my friend Rob who grabbed the video.

What do you think?