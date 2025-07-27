KRAS stands for Kirsten Rat Sarcoma. Wikipedia has a great introduction

The gene expresses a protein called K-Ras, a part of the RAS/MAPK pathway. The protein relays signals from outside the cell to the cell's nucleus.

Picture credit Thomas Splettstoesser. Cartoon representation of the crystal structure of Kirsten Rat Sarcoma viral oncogene homolog (KRAS), based on PDB 3GFT expressed in Escherichia coli. Shown in stick representation is the GTP (Guanosine-5'-triphosphate) analogue.

KRAS is involved in the Warburg effect in Cancer.

Previously I wrote about Endotoxin in Jabs causing Turbocancer via Tp53.

I have only made passing reference to KRAS, that is intertwined with Tp53.

A paper I referenced mentioned KRAS mutations. It was found that KRAS mutation status is not prognostic for overall survival for sufferers of Pseudomyxoma Peritonei.

KRAS has a large number of synonyms for anyone interested in surveying the literature. Here is the US Comparative Toxicogenomcs Database summary.

Please click to enlarge.

CTD links KRAS to 578 chemicals, including numerous carcinogens and many references relate to KRAS interaction with Tp53 and effects of gene mutations.

The mutated forms of KRAS have been linked to numerous inflammatory proteins including IL1A, IL1B, IL2, IL4, IL6, MYC, AKT1, STAT3, BRD4, CASP3, PARP1.

Endotoxin causes Increased KRAS Mutation

Numerous studies are of interest, so paid subscribers will be rewarded by seeing what I have found and how it relates to a recent “Earth-Shattering” draft paper circulated with much fanfare, that turns out to be a dud.

Sadly over 1,900,000 people have seen the post on X. Very few have seen the thread resulting from my response calling for the paper to be retracted and replaced with something approaching acceptable scientific publication.