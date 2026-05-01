Thanks to Patent deep diver Patent Sun and Bine Stebel for coverage of BioNTech 2020 patent WO2020182869A1, for a mRNA treatment for Prostate Cancer - now ceased after it entered the National Phase in various countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Columbia, Cuba, Europe, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, USA.

Their major concern was the fact that the patent admits to the possibility of incorporation of their GMO product code into the Human Genome, delivered via Lipid Nanoparticles that they call “Lipoplex”.

However the abstract reveals something else of interest, namely the Target Genes, including KLK2.

Disclosed herein are compositions, uses, and methods for treatment of Prostate Cancers. In one aspect, disclosed herein is a composition or medical preparation comprising at least one RNA, wherein the at least one RNA encodes the following amino acid sequences: (i) an amino acid sequence comprising Kallikrein-2 (KLK2), an immunogenic variant thereof, or an immunogenic fragment of the KLK2 or the immunogenic variant thereof; (ii) an amino acid sequence comprising Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), an immunogenic variant thereof, or an immunogenic fragment of the PSA or the immunogenic variant thereof; (iii) an amino acid sequence comprising Prostatic Acid Phosphatase (PAP), an immunogenic variant thereof, or an immunogenic fragment of the PAP or the immunogenic variant thereof; (iv) an amino acid sequence comprising Homeobox B13 (HOXB13), an immunogenic variant thereof, or an immunogenic fragment of the HOXB13 or the immunogenic variant thereof; and (v) an amino acid sequence comprising NK3 Homeobox 1 (NKX3-1), an immunogenic variant thereof, or an immunogenic fragment of the NKX3-1 or the immunogenic variant thereof.

Kallikrein-2 KLK2

I have mentioned Kallikrein a couple of times and emphasized the huge literature.

Master Endotoxin Jabber Anthony Suffredini measured effects on Kallikrein in Human volunteers in 1993.

So it was interestng to read the patent WO2020182869A1 where I found Endotoxin (LPS) is mentioned first in the list of “adjuvants” proposed by BioNTech:

The pharmaceutical compositions of the present disclosure preferably comprise one or more adjuvants or may be administered with one or more adjuvants. The term “adjuvant” relates to a compound which prolongs, enhances or accelerates an immune response. Adjuvants comprise a heterogeneous group of compounds such as oil emulsions (e.g., Freund’s adjuvants), mineral compounds (such as alum), bacterial products (such as Bordetella pertussis toxin), or immune-stimulating complexes. Examples of adjuvants include, without limitation, LPS (Endotoxin), GP96, CpG oligodeoxynucleotides, growth factors, and cyctokines, such as monokines, lymphokines, interleukins, chemokines. The chemokines may be IL-1, IL-2, IL-3, IL-4, IL-5, IL-6, IL-7, IL-8, IL-9, IL-10, IL-12, INFa, INF-y, GM-CSF, LT-a. Further known adjuvants are Aluminium Hydroxide, Freund’s adjuvant or oil such as Montanide® ISA51. Other suitable adjuvants for use in the present disclosure include lipopeptides, such as Pam3Cys.

Deliberate creation of Inflammation

Among the listed chemokines, BioNTech spent some time looking at them in Human cells and in their test Monkeys after multiple injections.

Signaling of the mRNA through binding to TLRs and TLR-mediated immunomodulatory effects leading to cellular activation and induction of pro-inflammatory cytokines (e.g., IFN-a, IFN-y, IP-10, TNF-a, IL-6, and IL-10) enhancing the vaccine effect.

Further

Cytokine release into plasma was studied for IFN-a, IFN-y, TNF-a, IL-Ib, IL-2, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12p70, and IP-10 in two kinetics after the 1st and after the 5th injection, at predose, 0.5, 2, 5, 9, 24, and 48 h after completion of the treatment (i.e., after completing the injection cycle of all 4 RNA(LIP) products).

In this patent, BioNTech emphasized their ability to dramatically increase IL-6 that I have mentioned many times.

In 2005 Australian researchers showed the mechanism of IL-6 in Prostate Cancer involves SP100.

KLK2 and IL-10

Found a lovely recent paper by researchers in Brazil looking at this KLK2 peptidase interaction at molecular level with IL-10 receptor chain-2 and the effects of Endotoxin (LPS) in Prostate Inflammation.

Their work has application to Cancer in a number of organs.

The abstract reads:

The Kallikrein-related peptidase KLK2 has restricted expression in the prostate luminal epithelium, and its protein target is unknown. The present work reports the hydrolytic activities of KLK2 on libraries of fluorescence resonance energy-transfer peptides from which the sequence SYRIF was the most susceptible substrate for KLK2. The sequence SYRIF is present at the extracellular N-terminal segment (58SYRIF63Q) of IL- 10R2. KLK2 was fully active at pH 8.0−8.2, found only in Prostate inflammatory conditions, and strongly activated by sodium citrate and glycosaminoglycans, the quantities and structures controlled by prostate cells. Bone-marrow-derived macrophages (BMDM) have IL-10R2 expressed on the cell surface, which is significantly reduced after KLK2 treatment, as determined by flow cytometry (FACS analysis). The IL-10 inhibition of the inflammatory response to LPS/IFN-γ in BMDM cells due to decreased nitric oxide, TNF-α, and IL-12 p40 levels is significantly reduced upon treatment of these cells with KLK2. Similar experiments with KLK3 did not show these effects. These observations indicate that KLK2 proteolytic activity plays a role in prostate inflammation and makes KLK2 a promising target for prostatitis treatment.

Subscribers will recall that Prostate Inflammation leads to Prostate Cancer.

In 2020 researchers in Texas USA linked KLK2 to chronic Endotoxin induced cytokine Interleukin 1.

Approaching Substack email length limit, so I will list a few more papers on KLK2 that can be discussed later. PubMed today lists 252 papers.

In 2013 researchers in Argentina were looking at protease inhibitors for KLKs.

In 2015 researchers in Chile investigated the effects of cytokines on KLKs.

In 2020 Chinese researchers identified KLK2 as one of the 10 Hub Genes in Prostate Cancer.

In 2025 researchers in Poland looked at KLK2 in Prostate Cancer in Dogs.

Also in 2025, researchers in France, Netherlands, Spain and USA announced a clinical trial targeting KLK2.

KLK2 in Preterm Birth

In 2022 researchers in Sweden found increased expression of KLK2 possibly linked to variation in bacterial populations in vaginal swabs.

Read more about Endotoxin and Preterm Birth.

Please let me know your favourite KLK2 papers.