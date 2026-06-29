Thanks to my subscriber Damon for alerting me to Sasha Latypova sudden interest in DNA methylation and dysregulation of 3 genes in aged eyes.

Sasha took exception to a very short video of Jan Jeffcoat chatting to Ryan Cole of the Independent Medical Alliance.

I commented in reply to my subscriber Masaki Fujii that Australians were involved in the paper discussed. Lead author David A Sinclair holds multiple appointments including The University of New South Wales and is a consultant to, inventor of patents licensed to, board member of and equity owner of Iduna Therapeutics, a Life Biosciences company developing epigenetic reprograming therapies and is also an advisor to Zymo Research, an epigenetics tools company.

The paper Sasha purchased discussed a 3 Gene Combo called (OSK) - Oct4 (also known as Pou5f1), Sox2 and Klf4 genes.

The authors claimed that use of OSK in mouse retinal ganglion cells “restores youthful DNA methylation patterns and transcriptomes, promotes axon regeneration after injury, and reverses vision loss in a mouse model of glaucoma and in aged mice.”

Because the literature on the 3 genes is huge, I will start with Krüppel-Like Factor 4, KLF4 and look at the Endotoxin effects.

PubMed lists 5,444 papers on KLF4, over 100 of which involve Endotoxin.

Here is a nice Figure showing how KLF4 relates to High Fat Diet, Leaky Gut and resultant systemic Endotoxin diseases.

This article will take a while to construct, so paid subscribers might like to help with their favourite references. Let’s focus on the Eyes.