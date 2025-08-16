Klebsiella pneumoniae Endotoxin kills 96 people via Contaminated Fentanyl
Tragedy in Argentina adds to the 11 million+ people killed by Endotoxin this year.
Contaminated vials of injectable Fentanyl were responsible.
Photo credit Harriet Barber The Guardian. 14 August 2025.1
Geoff Pain PhD is a reader-supported publication. If this is interesting news to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
The alarm was first raised in May, when dozens of hospital patients suffered serious bacterial infections. Strains of the bacteria Klebsiella pneumoniae and Ralstonia pickettii – some of which were resistant to multiple antibiotics – were detected in the patients.
I checked out the official investigation report2 and found the authorities also found Klebsiella variicola that requires MALDI-TOF for identification.
I mentioned MALDI-TOF being used in Germany to detect Endotoxin in Jab vials.3
MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry was used in another elegant study of Endotoxin Lipid A induced Meningitis.4
Brilliant scientist Ganna Petruk used MALDI-TOF to prove that Endotoxin sticks to Covid19 Spike, causing Late Migrating Species.5
US FDA prefers to use for its Endotoxin poisoning studies.6
Readers will recall that one of the Foster Coulson companies experimented with Self-Jabs containing dead Klebsiella pneumoniae Bacteria.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/aug/14/argentina-contaminated-fentanyl
Actualización de estudio de Brote de enfermedad invasiva asociada a fentanilo contaminado. Boletín Epidemiológico Nacional N°767, SE 30, Año 2025.