Varroa Mites are here in Australia and spreading at an alarming rate.

One in Three Foods we eat depends on Bees.

Here I look at the current Bee Hive treatments authorized by the APVMA and propose a much better approach with minimal risk of harm to Bees, Apiarists and Consumers. Big Pharma won’t be happy.

Article under construction.

My friend Rob takes a keen interest in this threat to Australian agriculture and sent me some of the latest news.