Kill Varroa Mites before they become resistant to Synthetic Nasties and avoid Toxic Residues in Honey and Pollinated Crops - Which Chemical would you Choose?
Desperate Apiarists and those who depend on them are transporting Bee hives across state borders as imported Varroa Mites wipe out the industry.
Varroa Mites are here in Australia and spreading at an alarming rate.
One in Three Foods we eat depends on Bees.
Here I look at the current Bee Hive treatments authorized by the APVMA and propose a much better approach with minimal risk of harm to Bees, Apiarists and Consumers. Big Pharma won’t be happy.
Article under construction.
My friend Rob takes a keen interest in this threat to Australian agriculture and sent me some of the latest news.