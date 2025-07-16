Kawasaki Disease linked to Endotoxin and Aluminium in Jabs
Research into this disease affecting Children, also known as Mucocutaneous Lymph Node Syndrome, includes genetic susceptibility with a few key genes identified.
Previously I have briefly mentioned Kawasaki Disease associated with Picogram quantities of Endotoxin.
It is a very nasty syndrome named after Japanese researcher Tomisaku Kawasaki, and it is also known by other names.
It is described by the US Government as an acute, febrile, mucocutaneous condition accompanied by swelling of Cervical Lymph Nodes (see Lymphadenopathy) in infants and young children. The principal symptoms are fever, congestion of the ocular conjunctivae, reddening of the lips and oral cavity, protuberance of tongue papillae, and edema or erythema of the extremities.
My interest in Kawasaki Disease was sparked in 2020.
And more recently caused by Grifter drugs like Mebendazole
and Zofran
and Xarelto
Will Kennedy direct Makary to ban Xarelto now FDA has approved Generics of the Mass Killer Drug Rivaroxaban ?
A recent article by Darrell O Ricke where he investgated case numbers in VAERS prompted me to gather the evidence relating to the Mechanism of Jab Induced Kawasaki Disease.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Geoff Pain PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.