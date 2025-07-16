Previously I have briefly mentioned Kawasaki Disease associated with Picogram quantities of Endotoxin.

It is a very nasty syndrome named after Japanese researcher Tomisaku Kawasaki, and it is also known by other names.

It is described by the US Government as an acute, febrile, mucocutaneous condition accompanied by swelling of Cervical Lymph Nodes (see Lymphadenopathy) in infants and young children. The principal symptoms are fever, congestion of the ocular conjunctivae, reddening of the lips and oral cavity, protuberance of tongue papillae, and edema or erythema of the extremities.

Picture credit Bruce Blaus.

My interest in Kawasaki Disease was sparked in 2020.

And more recently caused by Grifter drugs like Mebendazole

and Zofran

and Xarelto

A recent article by Darrell O Ricke where he investgated case numbers in VAERS prompted me to gather the evidence relating to the Mechanism of Jab Induced Kawasaki Disease.