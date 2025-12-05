More commonly known as Jay and famous for producing long video blogs that I find exceedingly boring, he is revered by some interesting people including Paul Elias Alexander, famous promoter of Remdesivir and WHO employee in Washington.

Couey’s close involvement with Children’s Health Defense might be overlooked as I found in this article where his co-authorship with RFK Jr, and Charles Rixey is not prominent.

Why didn’t he get equal billing?

Read on to discover JJ Couey’s Coronavirus expert network including people in Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Japan, Spain as well as USA.

After all he and his friends correctly discussed the deliberate insertion of the Furin Cleavage Site as the essential Lethality tool, later employed by Baric in Dengue Virus, funded by Pfizer on American soil.