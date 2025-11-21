The weekly program lasts 2 hours with musical interludes. Paul is co-host.

I will probably be drawn in about 10.30 am Australian Eastern Summer Time.

You can listen live online from anywhere in the world.

I have appeared on her show a couple of times and we had what sounded like free ranging fun chats. But Judy-Ann spends lots of hours preparing for each event.

Judy-Ann spent most of her corporate working life as a journalist, including Queensland television reporting current affairs and also in public relations at Peter MacCallum Cancer Institute. Now she volunteers her time creating new content.

What will we talk about? Only your ears will know.

Please share to anyone who might be interested.