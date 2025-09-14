John R Su - Questions we might ask at ACIP on 18-19 September 2025
The agenda for the meeting shows he will be making multiple presentations. I am not alone in studying his influence on Mass Jabbing. He admits Jabs Kill.
Will ACIP swallow all that he feeds them1 at the 2-day meeting?
I found Steve Kirsch approached John R Su directly in 2022.2
Found a low resolution picture of him from 2023.3
His publications have been gathered on ResearchGate.4
MMRV Jab promotion
Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella listed first in John Su talks.
Child Deaths from Varicella Jabs
John Su and colleagues found 7 Deaths.5
We identified 14,641 Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System reports after second-dose varicella vaccination, with 494 (3%) classified as serious.
Among nonserious reports, injection site reactions were most common (48% of children aged 4-6 ye.rs, 38% of children aged 7-18 years). The most common AEs among serious reports were pyrexia (31%) for children aged 4 to 6 years and headache (28%) and vomiting (27%) for children aged 7 to 18 years.
Serious reports of selected AEs included anaphylaxis (83), meningitis (5), encephalitis (16), cellulitis (52), varicella (6), herpes zoster (6), and deaths (7).
One immunosuppressed adolescent was reported with vaccine-strain herpes zoster. Only previously known AEs were reported more frequently after second dose varicella vaccination compared with other vaccines.
Conclusions: We identified no new or unexpected safety concerns for second dose varicella vaccination. Robust safety monitoring remains an important component of the national varicella vaccination program.
Promoting Zostavax in 2018
At that stage VAERS had received 23,092 reports.
He and colleagues6 said: “Overall, our results are reassuring regarding the safety of ZVL.”
Promoting Shingrix in 2019
His paper7 was glowing, mentioning personal communication from (GlaxoSmithKline) in 2018. At that stage VAERS was showing 4,381 reports of Adverse Events.
Has he read my articles89 about Shingrix?
Will he talk about Pfizer10 and other Jabs causing Shingles?
Hepatitis B Jabs at Birth
John Su will talk about their “safety”.
Covid19 Jabs
On the second day, John Su will talk about their “safety”.
In August 2021 he presented to ACIP on Myopericarditis caused by Labs, and his video has been seen by over 403,000 people.11
The results were published12 concluding: “In this analysis, myopericarditis was most commonly reported after smallpox vaccine, and less commonly after other vaccines”.
Has John Su read my article13 on Smallpox Jabs?
Autopsies on Covd19 Jab Victims
In 2022 John Su and friends published a very small paper on this vital subject, looking at just 2 victims after their second dose.14
Patient A.
On July 8, 2021, the CDC’s Infectious Diseases Pathology Branch (IDPB) received formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues from the autopsy for patient A. Analyses of these tissues included routine hematoxylin and eosin staining for histopathologic evaluation, as well as Gram and Warthin-Starry stains for bacteria.
Molecular analysis included polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays on nucleic acid extracted from FFPE heart tissue, including SARS-CoV-2 and enterovirus reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) assays2,3 and conventional PCR for parvovirus B19. Histopathologic findings in the heart included multifocal mixed inflammatory infiltrates and cardiomyocyte necrosis, consistent with acute myocarditis, as well as fibrosis. Gram and Warthin-Starry stains revealed no bacteria. DNA of parvovirus B19 was detected by PCR from FFPE heart tissues and results were confirmed by sequencing.
Other PCR assays were negative. Parvovirus B19 can cause myocarditis and has also been detected in normal heart tissues.
Patent B
On July 1, 2021, the IDPB received tissues obtained at autopsy of patientB.
The IDPB performed a histopathologic evaluation that revealed extensive mixed inflammatory cell infiltrates involving the full thickness of the myocardium, associated with cardiomyocyte necrosis (Figure 1), as well as multiple subepicardial necrotic foci associated with predominantly neutrophilic inflammatory cell infiltrates, compatible with acute infarcts. In addition, the right and left adrenal glands revealed multifocal cortical and medullary hemorrhages (Figure 2, A), and the sinusoids of the liver contained small, lobular collections of mixed, predominantly mononuclear inflammatory cells (Figure 2, B).
Further inspection revealed innumerable small, ovoid bacilli with subterminal spores in the adventitia of the adrenal glands (Figure 3, A) and connective tissues of the capsules of the liver, kidneys, and spleen (Figure 3, B). An immunohistochemical stain specific for Clostridium species demonstrated extensive staining of clostridia in each of these tissues, as well as in the microvasculature of the adrenal glands, liver, pancreas, kidneys, heart, lungs, and spleen (Figure 4, A through D). A PCR assay specific for the atoxin gene of Clostridium septicum6 amplified a 270-bp fragment with complete identity to the corresponding sequence of C septicum. Molecular assays for SARS-CoV-2, enteroviruses, and parvovirus B19 were performed on nucleic acid extracted from heart tissues, as described above, and were negative.
The article fails to mention Endotoxin, which should have been tested with CD3 and CD68 staining.15
How many other Autopsies has CDC done on other Jab victims that have not been publshed, I wonder?
Anti-PEG IgE is not a predominant mechanism for Anaphylaxis in Covid19 Jabs
It is rare for people with an MPH to talk about Jab Harm Mechanisms.
In 2023 John Su and colleagues16 concluded:
Conclusion: Our results support that anti-PEG IgE is not a predominant mechanism for anaphylaxis post-mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.
Keywords: Anaphylaxis; Antibodies; COVID 19; IgE; Polyethylene glycol; mRNA vaccines.
This article contradicts a warning from Australian health authorities.17
Earlier John Su and friends looked at non-Covid Jab Anaphylaxis from 1990 to 2016 reported to VAERS.18
During the analytic period, VAERS received 467,960 total reports; 828 met the Brighton Collaboration case definition or received a physician's diagnosis of anaphylaxis: 654 (79%) were classified as serious, and 669 (81%) had medical records available. Of 478 reports in children aged less than 19 years, 65% were male; childhood vaccines were most commonly reported. Of 350 reports in persons aged 19 years or greater, 80% were female, and influenza vaccines were most frequently reported. Overall, 41% of reports described persons with no history of hypersensitivity.
We identified 8 deaths, 4 among persons with no history of hypersensitivity.
Conclusion: Anaphylaxis after vaccination is rare in the United States and can occur among persons with no history of hypersensitivity. Most persons recover fully with treatment, but serious complications, including death, can occur.
As Anaphylaxis is a common cause of Death within minutes to days19 after Jabbing, John Su and CDC colleagues could learn from my reviews.2021222324252627
Do they know Tromethamine28 causes Anaphylaxis?
Combo Flu and Covid19 Jabbing
John Su reported on this mad practice.29
This review of reports to VAERS following co-administration of mRNA COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccines did not reveal any unusual or unexpected patterns of AEs.
Increased reporting of certain events (e.g., COVID-19 disease) was expected.
It looks like John Su knows about US Military research that I mentioned.30
Tinnitus after COVID-19
John Su and friends looked at the clear safety signal31 in 2024.
Overall, these findings do not support an increased risk of tinnitus following COVID-19 vaccination but cannot definitively exclude the possibility.
I hope they read my article on the known mechanism.32
Clots after Covid19 Jabs
John Su and friends looked at VITT = Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia Syndrome.3334
I hope they read my reviews.3536
Bexsero promotion
In 2022 John Su and friends reported37 on the damage from 2015-2018 for GlaxoSmithKline four-component Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B vaccine (MenB-4C).
Data mining identified disproportionate reporting for "injected limb mobility decreased" secondary to injection site reactions, including extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb and injection site pain.
See my article on Australia’s TGA special Endotoxin testing of Bexsero.38
Ervebo Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live
John Su identified risk of using Live Viruses in Ervebo Jabs.39
Interesting that the ABBREVIATIONS/DEFINITIONS list includes EU/mL Endotoxin units per milliliter, but there no further reference to the supertoxin in the document.
You can help
There are numerous other papers by John R Su that I have not included because w are already over email length limit.
Let me know your favourites.
It is not too late to ask the ACIP and its Working Group members Questions.
