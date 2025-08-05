Maryanne Demasi tells us:

Newly declassified court documents reveal that Merck ignored internal warnings that its HPV vaccine, Gardasil, could cause autoimmune disorders in young women. Dr Jesper Mehlsen, a Danish physician and former Merck trial investigator, alerted the company to signs of autonomic dysfunction following vaccination.

In one Merck HPV jab trial, Jesper Mehlsen was the biggest recruiter, with 2042 females (14% of all subjects).

Here is one Jesper Mehlsen profile showing among his current interests:

Mathematical analysis of cytokine response to LPS in humans

Autoimmunity in patients with possible side effects to HPV vaccination

I follow him at ResearchGate where you can see other members of his lab, including Danes working in North Carolina, and their impressive research output.

My readers know I have been studying mechanisms of Gardasil Jab Harms for some time.

Autonomic Dysfunction is one Autoimmune Disease caused by Endotoxin.

Read on to see some details of Jesper Mehlsen experiments Jabbing Humans with repeated doses of Endotoxin and how that relates to the case against Merck.