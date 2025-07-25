Great to see mass mobilization in UK politics: Your Party

Former British Labor Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn is the Independent member for Islington North, now building a home for disenchanted Labour Party members and those who have never thought of joining a party before.

I attended British Labour Party meetings when working in Bristol in 1980 and had the great privilege to meet the late Tony Benn (1925-2014), the local MP, who was an inspiring charismatic speaker and thinker.

Jeremy Corbyn Letter 24 July 2025

Here is his letter posted on X.

I love his plan for a Free and Independent Palestine, and end to all Arms Sales to Israel, full Public Ownership of the National Health Service, Energy production, Water and Postal Service and a massive House Building programme.

Note co-founder is Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South.

They are calling their inaugural conference that will determine the new party’s direction, model of leadership and transformational policies.