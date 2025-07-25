Jeremy Corbyn launches New Party in UK
Called "Your Party" for now, it has 80,000 members so far. Australia needs something similar.
Great to see mass mobilization in UK politics: Your Party
Former British Labor Party Leader1, Jeremy Corbyn is the Independent member for Islington North, now building a home for disenchanted Labour Party members and those who have never thought of joining a party before.
I attended British Labour Party meetings when working in Bristol in 1980 and had the great privilege to meet the late Tony Benn (1925-2014), the local MP, who was an inspiring charismatic speaker and thinker.
Jeremy Corbyn Letter 24 July 2025
Here is his letter posted on X.
I love his plan for a Free and Independent Palestine, and end to all Arms Sales to Israel, full Public Ownership of the National Health Service, Energy production, Water and Postal Service and a massive House Building programme.
Note co-founder is Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South.
They are calling their inaugural conference that will determine the new party’s direction, model of leadership and transformational policies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeremy_Corbyn