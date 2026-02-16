In 2013, Jeffrey Epstein was a registered sex offender living as a free man, having completed his 13-month sentence in 2009 for soliciting a minor in Florida.

Records of his Jeffrey Epstein Virgin Islands Foundation show that he pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into Mount Sinai and was himself a patient there for a number of ailments. He also recruited other wealthy donors.

Epstein had a keen interest in Inflammation, as we see from 271 documents currently on US Department of Justice website.

Epstein made this work, using 376 donated Human Brains on Late Onset Alzheimer’s Disease (LOAD), published on 25 April 2013, possible:

Figure S5. The Microglia Pathogen Phagocytosis Pathway, Related to Figure 5 Genes derived from the LOAD immune- and microglia-enriched module are marked in red. Pathogens are recognized by complement C1q or immunoglobulin (IgG) that bind to microglia complement receptors (e.g., ITGAM/ITGB2) or Fc-receptors (e.g., FCGR1) that signal via the immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM)-containing adaptor molecules TYROBP or FCER1G, respectively. Alternatively, pathogens are directly recognized by classical innate immune receptors (e.g., TREM2) that require the interaction with TYROBP for further signaling.

I find the Supplementary Figure 5 more useful than their Figure 5:

Figure 5. The Bayesian Brain Immune and Microglia Module A module that correlates with multiple LOAD clinical covariates and is enriched for immune functions and pathways related to microglia activity (PFC module shown). (Inner networks) The PFC module is enriched in genes that can be classified as members of the Complement Cascade (‘‘complement’’), Toll-Like Receptor signaling (‘‘Toll-Like’’), chemokines/cytokines (‘‘chemokine’’), the Major Histocompatibility Complex (‘‘MHC’’), or Fc-receptor system (‘‘Fc’’). The direction and strength of interactions between these pathways are collected across all gene-gene causal relationships that span different pathways. The minimum line width corresponds to a single interaction (MHC to Toll-Like) and scales linearly to a maximum of 17 interactions (Fc to complement). (Outer networks) Each color-coded group of genes consists of the core members of the different families and genes that are causally related to a given family. Core family members of each pathway are shaded darkly, whereas square nodes in any family denote literature-supported nodes (at least two PubMed abstracts implicating the gene or final protein complex in LOAD or a model of LOAD). Labeled nodes are either highly connected in the original network, literature-implicated LOAD genes, or core members of one of the five immune families. Node size is proportional to connectivity in the module. See also Figure S5.

There are duplicates of this April 2013 press release on the US Department of Justice website. Please click to enlarge.

However the Mount Sinai website makes no reference to the benefactor on their 25 April 2013 press release.

TREM2

Triggering Receptor Expressed on Myeloid Cells 2 (TREM2) is just one of the thousands of Human Genes disrupted by Endotoxin.

Here is the US Toxicogenomics (CTD) summary. Click to enlarge and see Lipopolysaccharides in the top interacting chemicals plus the numerous synonyms.

PubMed cuurrently has 2,760 papers on TREM2.

In 2021 Chinese researchers used GMO Alzheimer’s Disease model Mice to study the effects of Endotoxin.

Abstract To investigate the mechanism of TREM2/DAP12 complex in mediating inflammatory responses that affect β-amyloid plaque deposition in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) modeled Mice. We measured escape latency and platform crossing time using the Morris water maze image automatic acquisition and software analysis system in TREM2 and DAP12 microglia knockout AD model mouse. We monitored the deposition of Aβ plaques in the mouse Hippocampus using Congo red staining and measured levels of inflammatory factors IL-6 and TNF-α by ELISA. Newborn mice with TREM2 knockout were selected for primary microglia isolation and culture, and Aged oligomer Aβ1-42 was added to the microglial culture medium to simulate the AD environment in vivo. Co-immunoprecipitation assay was used to detect the interaction between DAP12 and TREM2, and measured the inflammatory response induced by Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin) in mice with TREM2 and DAP12 knockdown through Adeno-associated Virus in BV2 microglia. The escape latency of the AD model mice with TREM2 and DAP12 knockout was higher and the number of crossing platforms lower than in the control group, whereas Aβ deposition and levels of inflammatory factors were higher. In TREM2 knockout microglial cultured with Aβ1-42, levels of IL-6 and TNF-α increased. Immunoprecipation pull-down assays showed that TREM2 binds to the membrane receptor DAP12 to form a complex. Knockout of TREM2 or DAP12 can inhibit LPS-induced microglial inflammatory responses. The TREM2/DAP12 complex inhibits the microglial inflammatory response through the JNK signaling pathway, thereby reducing the deposition of Aβ plaques and attenuation the behavioral manifestation in a mouse AD model.

Also in 2021 paper from China looked at alleviating the TLR4 pathway involving TREM2 and Endotoxin.

TYROBP

The CTD summary for this gene also shows numerous synonyms.

2013 was a very competitive year in TREM2-TYROBP, as pointed out by Bin Zhang et al. their submisson date beat related papers by Guerreiro et al. and et al.

PubMed lists 745 papers on TYRO Protein Tyrosine kinase-Binding Protein (TYROBP).

TYROBP-TREM2 Diseases

Check out PubMed if interested in things like Aortic Dissection.

Staying on topic of Alzheimer's Disease, in 2016 Kajiwara et al. at at Mount Sinai extended the work initiated by Jeffrey Epstein support, finding other associated genes.

Abstract Recent studies have indicated that innate immune signalling molecules are involved in late-onset Alzheimer’s disease (LOAD) risk. Amyloid beta (Aβ) accumulates in AD brain, and has been proposed to act as a trigger of innate immune responses. Caspase-4 is an important part of the innate immune response. We recently characterized transgenic Mice carrying Human CASP4, and observed that the mice manifested profound innate immune responses to Lipopolysaccharide (LPS, Endotoxin). Since these inflammatory processes are important in the aetiology of AD, we have now analysed the correlation of expression of Caspase-4 in human brain with AD risk genes, and studied Caspase-4 effects on AD-related phenotypes in APPswe/PS1deltaE9 (APP/PS1) Mice. We observed that the expression of Caspase-4 was strongly correlated with AD risk genes including TYROBP, TREM2, CR1, PSEN1, MS4A4A and MS4A6A in LOAD brains. Caspase-4 expression was upregulated in CASP4/APP/PS1 mice in a region-specific manner, including Hippocampus and Prefrontal Cortex. In APP/PS1 mice, Caspase-4 expression led to impairments in the reversal phase of a Barnes maze task and in Hippocampal Synaptic Plasticity, without affecting soluble or aggregated Aβ levels. Caspase-4 was expressed predominantly in microglial cells, and in the presence of CASP4, more microglia were clustered around amyloid plaques. Furthermore, our data indicated that Caspase-4 modulates microglial cells in a manner that increases proinflammatory processes. We propose that microglial Caspase-4 expression contributes to the cognitive impairments in AD, and that further study of caspase-4 will enhance our understanding of AD pathogenesis and may lead to novel therapeutic targets in AD.

Readers will recall that Endotoxin upregulation of Caspase-4 is involved in Amyloid Blood Clot formation.

In 2021 Serrano-Pozo et al. looked at Endotoxin effects on the gene combination.

In 2025 it was found that people in Finland have a higher risk due to inherited genetic mutations.

Abstract Biallelic loss-of-function variants in TYROBP and TREM2 cause autosomal recessive Presenile Dementia with Bone Cysts known as Nasu-Hakola disease (NHD, alternatively Polycystic Lipomembranous Osteodysplasia with Sclerosing Leukoencephalopathy, (PLOSL). Some other TREM2 variants contribute to the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Frontotemporal Dementia, while deleterious TYROBP variants are globally extremely rare and their role in neurodegenerative diseases remains unclear. The population history of Finns has favored the enrichment of deleterious founder mutations, including a 5.2 kb deletion encompassing exons 1-4 of TYROBP and causing NHD in homozygous carriers. We used here a proxy marker to identify monoallelic TYROBP deletion carriers in the Finnish biobank study FinnGen combining genome and health registry data of 520,210 Finns. We show that monoallelic TYROBP deletion associates with an increased risk and earlier onset age of AD and dementia when compared to noncarriers. In addition, we present the first reported case of a monoallelic TYROBP deletion carrier with NHD-type bone cysts. Mechanistically, monoallelic TYROBP deletion leads to decreased levels of DAP12 protein (encoded by TYROBP) in myeloid cells. Using transcriptomic and proteomic analyses of human monocyte-derived microglia-like cells, we show that upon Lipopolysaccharide (Endotoxin) stimulation monoallelic TYROBP deletion leads to the upregulation of the inflammatory response and downregulation of the unfolded protein response when compared to cells with two functional copies of TYROBP. Collectively, our findings indicate TYROBP deletion as a novel risk factor for AD and suggest specific pathways for therapeutic targeting.

Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra is mentioned in 3,466 documents on the US Department of Justice website. He founded The Chopra Center for Well-Being in Carlsbad, California.

He influenced Epstein and gave advice on Massage, Yoga, Meditation, Integrative and Alternative Medicine, including Grounding. He is an advocate of Ayurvedic Medicine principles (Seduction of Spirit, Journey into Healing, and Perfect Health).

Deepak Chopra collaborated with Genetics and Genomics Sciences, Mount Sinai Hospital an many other research centres including Emotiv Research Pty Ltd. Sydney (and their San Francisco operation), NSW, Australia and Jab promoter Eric Topl at Scripps Translational Science Institute La Jolla.

I note other Substackers are interested in Deepak Chopra because he provided advice to Jeffrey Epstein on some drugs.

Deepak Chopra issued a statement on X where he has over 2,700,000 followers.

