Jeanne Santoli - Questions we might ask at ACIP on 18 September 2025
Child Jab promoter for decades, she will try to persuade the panel that MMRV, and Hepatitis B Jabs are safe and effective.
Dr Jeanne M Santoli is a Pediatrician from Georgia.
Here is a recent picture from X.
You can find some of her publications listed by AI on ResearchGate.1
See her promotion2 of Childhood Flu Jabs in 2010.
Encephalopathy from Jabs
In 2024 Jeanne Santoli claimed the only Serious Adverse Event in Children was Encephalopathy3 diagnosed within the crazy short period of 7 days!
Note her use of the term “contraindication” for this devastating Jab Harm.
I have not found Jeanne Santoli mention mechanisms of harm.
Searching PubMed for “Encephalopathy Endotoxin” yields 4,778 peer-reviewed papers.4
Searching PubMed for “Encephalopathy LPS” yields 5,567 peer-reviewed papers.5
Searching PubMed for “Encephalopathy Lipopolysaccharide” finds6 even more - 6,486 papers!
We could ask Jeanne Santoli how many of those she has read.
More importantly, how many have been read by ACIP Voting Members?
Previously I have discussed Encephalopathy from Pfizer Covid19 Jabs78, Novavax Jabs9, Methylene Blue10, Parvovirus11, Cat Scratch12, associated with Tamiflu and Remdesvir13, Zofran Ondansetron14 Jab Induced Sepsis manifested as “Brain Fog”15, Xarelto16, Mounjaro17, Mebendazole18.
Encephalopathy is an Endotoxin Induced Autoimmue Disease.19
I mentioned that a study behind a paywall found Liraglutide protects against Endotoxin-induced Encephalopathy via attenuating endoplasmic reticulum stress-associated inflammation and apoptosis.20
This is one of a series of articles examining US Government employees promoting Jabs who advise ACIP.212223
