Recent publicity on hugely expensive mRNA Jabs for various cancers made by Merck and Moderna led me to delve into a large company and its ownership.

Founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in 2003 by merger with Azur Pharma plc and named for his love of music, Jazz Pharmaceuticals grew by acquiring many companies and spinning off a few.

Now headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, close to Pfizer and other tax avoiders.

Wikipedia has a page for Jazz Pharmaceuticals that records much the scandal surrounding their activities,

Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharmaceuticals Limited, founded by Geoffrey Guy and Brian Whittle that markets high lethality Cannabidiol as “Epidyolex”.

I mentioned that Georgina V. Long is a Consultant or Advisor to BioNTech SE, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Byondis B.V., Evaxion Biotech A/S, Fortiva Biologics (USA) Inc, GI Innovation Inc, Immunocore Ireland Limited, Innovent Biologics USA Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Replimune Inc, Scancell Limited, Strand Therapeutics Inc.

And I found that Jazz Pharmaceuticals funded Endotoxin research in Berlin.

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Now I will expand on Jazz Pharmaceuticals Endotoxin funded expertise including Human Jabbing experiments.

They invest in many countries including Australia, Austria, Germany, Spain, USA.

Topics involving Endotoxin that they fund include:

Blood Clots

Endotoxin-Induced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Endotoxin-Induced Depression

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in Veterans

Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

Cirrhotic CardioMyopathy

Sleep Disorders

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Good Manufacturing Practice !!

AMPS says follow the Money

In its 2025 publication ‘Follow the Money’ the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society examined the Family Tree of very Big Pharma.

Here I found they too are looking at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Rockefeller Foundation The Rockefeller Foundation was founded by oil magnate John D Rockefeller whose business interests are linked with the pharmaceutical industry. Rockefeller financial services company, Rockefeller Capital Management, has shares in pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Johnson&Johnson, Abbvie, Eli Lilly & Co, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, Vertex, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck & Co. It also has shares in Vanguard Group and BlackRock. Vanguard and Blackrock both have shares in Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson and Novovax. The ‘Rockefeller empire, in tandem with Chase Manhattan Bank (now JP Morgan Chase), owns over half of the pharmaceutical interests in the United States. It is the largest drug manufacturing combine in the world.’

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