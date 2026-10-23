Following on from posts made by Hedley Rees and some details that I added.

Dr Bine Stebel posted about Janssen Lot XD955.

My friend Albert made a compilation of Deaths and case reports based on data released by the Czech Republic, looking at the last Jab before Death.

Look closely at the chart for XD955.

We see 269 XD955 Deaths as last dose received and total of only 16,440 doses administered in the Czech Republic. Perhaps Albert can expand on what he found with comments.

Note a total of 524 Deaths includes records of people who might have had mutiple Jabs, so I chose Deaths after the first shot on Albert’s website.

Note the bottom trace shows the times of Deaths in after the Last Jab(VAx) Only.

Janssen PSUR cases for XD955

Here are some snips from the Janssen PSUR to August 2021.

Starting with a few of the 99 cases of Lymphadenopathy

This male complained 2 days after his XD955 Jab.

and a 29-year-old lady who suffered Swollen Lymph Nodes, Shortness of Breath, Blood Pressure Drop, Pain in Legs and Muscle and Headache.

and a 24-year-old lady who suffered Painfull Lymph Node, Chills, Malaise, Fatigue, Myalgia, Fever (Pyrexia), Headache and Joint Pain.

Read more about Endotoxin Induced Lymphadenopathy.

Here are some more XD955 victims found under the section on Cutaneous Sensory Changes (164 cases appeared early).

A 56-year-old lady suffered Mind/Brain Fog, Paraesthesia, Hypoaesthesia, Influenza-like Illness.

and a 64-year-old lady suffered Paraesthesia, Swollen Tongue, Itching, Rash

and 50-year-old lady suffered Blackout, Difficulty Walking, Paraesthesia in multiple limbs.

VAERS cases for XD955

A 51-year-old lady, ID VAERS : 1386818, IMM Project Num :GRJNJFOC20210610390 suffered

ALLERGIC SHOCK; ARTERIAL PRESSURE NOS DECREASED This spontaneous report received from a physician via a Regulatory Authority [EMEA EVHUMAN NLP, GR-GREOF-20213268] concerned a 51 year old female with unknown race and ethnicity. The patient’s height, and weight were not reported. The patient’s concurrent conditions included Nickel allergy. The patient received covid-19 vaccine ad26.cov2.s (suspension for injection, intramuscular, batch number: XD955 I Dil-2273756 expiry: UNKNOWN) 1 dosage forms, 1 total, administered on 12-MAY-2021 for immunization. No concomitant medications were reported. On 12-MAY-2021, the patient experienced allergic shock and patient for the allergic shock due to the vaccine received adrenaline, saline solution, cortisone and antihistamines and patient experienced arterial pressure nos decreased. The action taken with covid-19 vaccine ad26.cov2.s was not applicable. The patient was recovering from allergic shock, and arterial pressure nos decreased. This report was serious (Other Medically Important Condition, and Life Threatening).; Reporter’s Comments: THE PATIENT FOR THE ALLERGIC SHOCK DUE TO THE VACCINE RECEIVED ADRENALINE, SALINE SOLUTION, CORTISONE AND ANTIHISTAMINE.; Sender’s Comments: 20210610390-covid-19 vaccine ad26.cov2.s-Allergic shock, Blood pressure NOS decreased. This event(s) is considered unassessable. The event(s) has a compatible/suggestive temporal relationship, is unlabeled, and has unknown scientific plausibility. There is no information on any other factors potentially associated with the event(s). Symptoms : Anaphylactic shock, Blood pressure decreased

Janssen Belgium Recall a Year after Release

Others have mentioned this notice that specifies non-compliance with Emergent Manufacturing Operations Baltimore LLC, Maryland USA as the reason.

All Janssen Jab Harms are consistent with Endotoxin.

Please let me know if you have more on Janssen Lot XD955.

More about Janssen Jab harms in my December 2025 article.