Over the last 5 years, including the time that Mark Zuckerberg and his wife and Twitter were paid big $$$ to silence me on Social Media, I have mentioned this Adenovirus Vector Jab that was withdrawn in order to let Moderna and Pfizer grab the market.

Here is a largely pictorial review of selected posts that caught my eye.

Massive Blood Clotting

Thanks to various case reports such as this:

and this

And this

Subscribers might like to use voucher access to the rest of the story.