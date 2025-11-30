James Roguski spends a lot of time promoting The Wellness Company sales people, the latest outrageous post called “There Was No Virus”.

James does not want his followers to go to see the facts, such as Duke University being paid by DARPA to Grow Viruses On-Demand.

Note the Figure source is DARPA with nothing to hide.

Subscribers will recall that Pfizer was growing Viruses for US taxpayers for decades.

James states:

This article is based on resources that are available on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack account. I strongly encourage you to subscribe to his newsletter and support his work.

Here is John Fleetwood flogging Big Pharma Fear Kits, based on Viruses being real.

Follow the conversation thread on X where Robert Malone kindly responded to my Question.

Read more about Duke-NUS Singapore and Virus culture in Australia.

I am currently researching Lin-Fa Wang, from Duke-NUS Singapore who put himself into voluntary isolation after visiting Fauci funded Wuhan Virus lab.

Read about Singapore tourists who brought the US Bioweapon home from Wuhan and spread it via their church congregation.