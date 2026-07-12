He has a number of projects on the go.

I mentioned some of his papers yesterday

and have spent many hours delving to bring you very exciting news that could help us kill off the GMO mRNA Jab industry! “In Your Dreams” - I hear you think.

In contrast to Pfizer and Moderna, who use filthy bacterial toxins as their preferred “adjuvants”, Dahlman is not so keen.

You might like to read this first: