Saw it on Big Pharma drug pushing commercial TV Channel 7 last night and my jaw dropped.

The news report stated that Victorian Police, who are frequently called to overdose victims, are not allowed to carry the alleged “life-saving” treatment, but any member of the public is encouraged to rush to a machine, make a non-medical diagnosis and squirt Naloxone up the nose of a stranger, then perform PCR while waiting for an ambulance.

In 2022 aggression toward Police from an overdose survivor given Naloxone occurred in 3.6% of cases.

Today we see the Labor government of Victoria, Australia sending millions of dollars to Big Pharma mates by letting anyone take Naloxone Nasal Spray from 20 dispensing machines across the state until June 2027 in a “Trial”.

They announced it today via X.

And they provide a link to the Health Department page.

Naloxone dispensing machines have now been installed at the Alfred Emergency and Trauma Centre, Bayside Health in Melbourne and Sunshine Hospital, Western Health in Brimbank with additional sites to be rolled out in the coming months at:



• Bendigo Community Health Services in Greater Bendigo

• Gippsland Lakes Complete Health Lakes Entrance in East Gippsland

• Primary Care Connect in Greater Shepparton

• Your Community Health East Reservoir in Darebin

• Latrobe Community Health Service Morwell in Latrobe

• Ballarat Community Health in Ballarat

• Sunraysia Community Health Service in Mildura

• Gateway Health in Wangaratta The remaining local-government areas targeted for this trial include Frankston, Maribyrnong, Greater Geelong, Bass Coast, Greater Dandenong, Melbourne and Yarra. Machines will be placed in locations with high drug harms and supported by approved naloxone providers, ensuring more Victorians can access this life-saving medication when it matters most.

The Health Department also makes wild claims on another page

Naloxone works on heroin, prescription opioids like fentanyl and oxycodone and potent synthetic opioids.

Anyone can administer and use naloxone. It is non-addictive, non-intoxicating and cannot be misused.

Naloxone Looks Like this

Thanks to Wikipedia, where I pick up many useful pictures and information.

You can see it s very similar to Naltrexone.

Naloxone Deaths on US FAEMS

I popped in today and found 570 Generic Naloxone Deaths from 1,531 case reports.

Plus 380 Deaths for Generic Naloxone Hydrochloride from 2,104 case reports.

21 Deaths from Naloxone HCl in 82 cases.

4 Deaths from Naloxone Hydrochloride Dihydrate from 8 cases.

Naloxone Spray product in the Victorian vending machines is sold as Nyxoid. It contains Naloxone Hydrochloride Dihydrate.

Could not log in to the TGA DAEN to look for Nyxoid reports today, but 6 days ago the Federal Department of Health posted about the nationwide “Take Home Naloxone Program”.

available at all participating pharmacies across Australia. We have partnered with the Australasian College of Pharmacy (ACP)

In USA free Naloxone has been very popular.

Goldlocks Principle !

A warning from those in the know, including manufacturers of Nyxoid:

Abstract The opioid overdose epidemic remains a critical public health crisis. In recent years, synthetic opioids like fentanyl and nitazenes, have driven a sharp rise in deaths. Naloxone, an opioid receptor antagonist, has been established as a key intervention for reversing opioid overdoses and saving lives. However, there remains a critical need to optimize Naloxone dosing strategies. This article examines the challenges of both under-dosing and over-antagonism in Naloxone administration, emphasizing the importance of a tailored approach to overdose management. A ‘just the right dose’ approach is essential for minimizing the risks of over-antagonism while still reversing opioid overdose. This involves starting with a modest Naloxone dose and carefully titrating it based on the patient’s response, considering factors such as opioid type, overdose severity, and opioid tolerance. A tailored approach to Naloxone dosing may present challenges for non-medically trained responders but it can ensure that as many people as possible receive the right dose of naloxone when they need it. Training programs should also emphasize the importance of first aid and supportive care, including airway management and alerting emergency services, as well as careful monitoring of the patient’s response. Keywords: naloxone; naloxone dosage; opioid antagonist; opioid overdose; opioid overdose reversal; overdose prevention.

They were clear with Conflicts of Interest:

Conflict of interest statement M.G.U., E.C., P.D., N.K. and M.S. have no interests to declare. A.K.S. has received two speaker fees (one in 2023 and one in 2024) from Accord Ltd UK, which sells Naloxone 1.26 mg/dose in the UK. A.K.S. has no other financial or in‐kind benefits from the sale of any Naloxone product. In the last 3 years, J.N. has secured, through her university, research funding from Mundipharma Research Ltd to study the effectiveness of naloxone. Mundipharma developed and market the concentrated naloxone nasal spray, Nyxoid®. J.N. has also secured, through her university, funding from Camurus AB and honoraria from Indivior and Camurus AB for research and presentations unrelated to Naloxone. In the last 3 years, N.M. has received, through her university, King’s College London, research funding from Mundipharma Research Ltd, a pharmaceutical company that produces a Naloxone nasal spray. Through his employer (King’s College London), J.S. has worked with pharmaceutical and technology companies that have supported the university with grants and/or honoraria and/or consultancy payments, as described at https://www.kcl.ac.uk/people/john-strang (including, in the past 3 years, MundiPharma, Camurus, Pneumowave, Accord and dne), and have also supplied medications or devices (Pneumowave, CMI and Catalent) to develop or study potentially improved formulations and devices. His employer (King’s College London) previously registered intellectual property on an innovative buccal Naloxone treatment with which J.S. is involved, and he has previously been named in a patent registration by a Pharma company as the inventor of a concentrated Naloxone nasal spray. He is also named as a Patron of Addiction Family Support (formerly DrugFAM), a UK‐based registered charity.

Apparently Jacinta Allan, well known Warmonger, thinks Drug Addicts and their families and friends will be impressed and she will counter Gina Rinehart’s One Nation surge.

More about Jacinta.