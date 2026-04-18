How odd, I thought !?!

Labor on the Nose

Recent headlines show that Labor would have absolutely no hope of winning, so they will save money and avoid humiliation by not contesting the seat, which they held from 2018 to 2022.

I wrote recently that the Albanese Federal Labor government also chickened out in the seat of Farrer.

Thanks to my fellow psephologist Rob who collected these interesting headlines that show the incompetent Labor government in Victoria has failed on many fronts and suffers from Federal Albanese Labor government preparing to slash spending on people and essential services to fund its relentless Warmongering.

Of course Australian commercial news media and their prominent journalists are controlled by anti-Labor interests, but I agree with Neil Mitchell.

In response to the fuel shortages brought on by panic buying, Victorian Labor decided to make public transport free for the month of April. After the recent fire at a petrol refinery in Geelong, one of only 2 in Australa, this might be extended.

Unfortunately this exposed the transport system weaknesses.

The Candidates

Check out the Victorian Electoral Commission website.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party will benefit from the Donkey Vote.

Here are the candidates listed in the order they will appear on the ballot paper.

Darren Hercus - Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party

Reade Smith - Affordable Housing Now – Sustainable Australia Party

Sianan Healy - The Greens

Anthony Marsh - Liberal Party

Milton Wilde - End Mass Immigration – Reform AU

Peter Angelico - Libertarian

Tracee Hutchison - Independent

Renee Thompson - Legalise Cannabis

One Nation expected to do well

Nepean only has a small number of Jewish voters, so Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party anti-Muslim comments might not win as many votes.

Chip Le Grand points to both major parties losing voters to One Nation.

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation operatives were reported to be making overtures to Victorian Liberal MP Moira Deeming to defect. This however did not eventuate.

I will update this article after How-to-Vote cards are published so we can see who might be doing “deals” of preference swaps.

There might be interesting news as the 8 candidates come under media scrutiny.

New subscribers might not be aware that I joined Victorian Labor in 1971 and resigned in disgust after being given a Life Membership medal by former Premier Dan Andrews. I have met Jacinta Allan on a number of occasions.