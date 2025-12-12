Thanks to my subscriber Stephen who alerted me to the fact that Junk seen by Millions has suddenly disappeared from the Web.

Here we see Nicolas Hulscher as a primary dupe.

I have broken his misinformation post of 4 December 2025 into pieces.

Please click to enlarge.

and Hulscher included fancy graphics not present in the Israeli paper.

and unfortunately dupe Hulscher’s post has been seen by 764,000 people and shared by 2,700 people at time of writing.

He quote posted his 22 August 2025 post claiming “transgenerational Harm”, a subject that I worry about.

Sherif Botros asked Grok, and Grok was obviously duped.

Today I asked Grok why its Source link does not work and Grok was stunned.

145 people restacked Nicolas Hulscher misinformation here on Substack.

Details of the Israeli PCR of Human DNA

Sasha Latypova, famous for not believing any viruses exist, was quick to congratulate “Ben” aka USMortality on X for the detailed explanation that Grok found when I asked it.

Kevin McKernan and Vaccine Mole Dupes

Fascinating to see bickering over rights to share the Israeli Psyop, boasting that US Senators are targets for disinformation.

Take a close look at Vigilant Fox.

Former Lawyer spreads the Disinformation

Julian Gillespie took it Hook, Line and Sinker. Unfortunately Rebekah shared it.

How you can help

Let’s look at all publications by, and networks of:

Identify who shared their junk and perhaps we can learn more about Gavin Publishers?

