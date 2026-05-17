Israel is not a signatory to the Biological Weapons Convention, a multilateral treaty that outlaws the development, production, and stockpiling of biological agents and toxins.

Google AI told me “the Israel Institute for Biological Research is widely believed to be the nation's primary facility for both Offensive and Defensive biotechnology research”. It is under direct control of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel has reported Deaths from Hantavirus imported into the country and has called for a focus on Jewish migrants from countries, including Russia, where the immune rodents act as reservoirs.

Hantavirus Kidney Failure is one major area of concern in Israel.

Found a very interesting paper looking at molecular level at differences between the Andes variant that has created worldwide interest from the cruise ship with Deaths.

Here is one of the figures looking at the crystal structure of Puumala virus (PUUV) Hantavirus Glycoprotein C.

Note the scale bar. Caption reads:

Fig 1. Overall fold of the post-fusion PUUV sGC. PUUV sGC has the same three-domain architecture as other class II proteins. Domain I is shown in red, domain II in yellow with the fusion loop in orange, domain III in blue and the stem region in light pink. Residue numbers follow GPC numbering. The membrane proximal part of the stem, the transmembrane anchor and the cytoplasmic tail (grey) are missing in the structure. Secondary structure elements are indicated. Glycans are linked to N937. Disulfide bonds are in green. Gray rectangle represents the outer leaflet of the membrane. On the right, a Cholesterol and Phosphatidylethanolamine molecules are shown for scale. On the top is linear domain organization of PUUV GC. Color scheme is as described for the structure. Gray indicates regions that were not observed in the structure. Numbers correspond to GPC numbering and in parenthesis is GC numbering.

Cholesterol and Phosphatidylethanolamine molecules chosen for scale provides clues to research directions.

Read on if you would like to know more and help me complete the picture as I delve into the major laboratories, leading Israeli authors, their international collaboration networks and funding.

See also