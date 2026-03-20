Israel Lebanon Genocide almost claims another Journalist and his Camera operator
Australia's taxpayer funded ABC TV has a YouTube channel with 2,530,000 subscribers
Thanks to Rob for sharing.
Israel has killed over 1,000 people including including 79 women, 118 children and 40 healthcare workers. More than 2,584 people have been wounded since 2 March 2026.1
Steve Sweeney, the Lebanon bureau chief for Russian state broadcaster RT says he and his camera operator "miraculously survived" the attack and were treated in hospital.
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1
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/19/death-toll-surpasses-1000-in-lebanon-as-israeli-bombardment-continues
Is the new Israeli definition of anti semitism 'those that refuse not to duck ' when 'live- targetted' by high Israeli excplosives ,of no fixed abode ?
I'm sure Gerry Adams would nobly be seen to take one on the chin .