Geoff Pain PhD

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Kilquor
9h

Is the new Israeli definition of anti semitism 'those that refuse not to duck ' when 'live- targetted' by high Israeli excplosives ,of no fixed abode ?

I'm sure Gerry Adams would nobly be seen to take one on the chin .

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